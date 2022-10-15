Review: THE SECRET GARDEN: SPRING VERSION CAPTIVATES at Shea's Smith Theatre

When a big musical takes to a small space there may be cause for concern. But fear not, The Second Generation Theatre Company 's production of THE SECRET GARDEN fits perfectly in the cozy Shea's Smith Theatre and transforms the space into a magical garden.

The 1906 story tells of young Mary, who upon her parent's death from cholera in India, is sent to live with her Uncle in England. He is stone cold and bitter from the death of his beloved wife Lily during childbirth. Mary is miserable in her new home, being raised by a bitter housekeeper and holed up in her bedroom. When the chambermaid Martha suggests she venture into the garden to meet her brother Dickon, the magic begins.

The darkness and misery found inside contrasts to the fresh air and beauty of the garden. With the aid of a magical bird, Mary unearths the key to the secret garden tended to by the late Lily before her death.

The late Rebecca Luker made herself a star originating the role of Lily in this 1991 musical alongside the dynamite presence of Mandy Patinkin. The show ran for over 2 years on Broadway and it's score and lyrics by Marsha Norman and Lucy Simon have been beloved ever since.

Recently the musical has been condensed to a 90 minute SPRING VERSION, with the creators help. The story is complete but streamlined and the music somewhat reduced. The overall effect is still magical and played well to the large crowd, made up of children and adults on opening night

Child actress Ella Hinklin is Mary, the impetuous girl trapped in a life forced upon her. Hinklin brings a lovely singing voice along with a beguiling temperament. Her journey runs from bitterness to joy as she comes into her own in the garden. When she meets the master of the house's bedridden young son, Colin, she makes it her quest to rehabilitate him in his mother's famous magical garden. Clark Garvey is a fine bratty child, earning laughs at his rudeness but flourishing in the fresh air.

Louis Colaiacovo is Uncle Archibald Craven, cold and aloof. He is at first an unlikeable man, yearning for his dead wife and indifferent to his ailing son. Colaiacovo acts with a sternness but melts when the memory and image of his wife arises. His solo singing was often gruff and strained but he came into it's own in some glorious duets. John Panepinto is Archibald's brother, Dr Neville Craven, and the two men sing a highlight of the evening, the haunting "Lily's Eyes."

Amy Jakiel was sublime as the saucy chambermaid Martha. Her motherly, yet highly comical demeanor brought an earthly presence the production. Her second act song "Hold On" truly was a showstopper as her powerful smooth voice elicited a strong ovation. Equally impressive was Joe Russi, as Martha's brother Dickon. Russi brings a great puckish quality to the stage that brightens each scene. In stark contrast, Anne DeFazio is the tall imposing house keeper, Mrs. Medlock. Clad in black with a bustle, she clearly is channeling Mrs. Danvers of REBECCA fame and she is devilishly evil. Her brief comic scene with gardener Ben ( the funny John Kreuzer) along side the slightly over the top performance of Jenn Stafford as Schoolmarm Mrs. Winthrop brought some silliness to the often dark story.

Second Generation Co- founder Kelly Copps is simply radiant as Lily, the ghost who beckons Mary to enter her garden. Copps has a shimmering soprano voice that enthralls and would rival many of the glorious birds that roam her garden. Her simple statuesque presence with a hint of a smirk oversees much of the action, but when she runs through the garden barefoot in her white gownn she becomes a sylph with the ability to captivate

Stage Director and Choreographer Michael Oliver-Walline has created some wildly creative stage tableaus given the clever multilevel set and lighting design by Chris Cavanagh. A series of arches with scrims allowed for projections and effective back lighting. The tight ensemble was all clad in flowing white costumes which brings a gossamer lightness whenever then flit and traipse through the garden, either as ghosts, humans or animals. Jenna Damberger designed lovely period costumes with exquisite detail.

THE SECRET GARDEN: SPRING VERSION runs at Shea's Smith Theatre through October 30,2022. Contact sheas.org for more information