Review: NEIL DIAMOND: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE at Shea's Buffalo Theatre

The trend continues of bringing a musical superstar's life to the Broadway stage in a jukebox bio-musical style. We've had Cher, Tina Turner, Gloria Estefan, Michael Jackson, and now Neil Diamond in THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE. The flashy and often heartfelt Broadway tour settled onto the stage of Shea's Buffalo Theatre last night to an enthusiastic ovation.

Diamond's canon of songs plays like the best of American Top 40 through music of the 1980's, making him that era's King of pop music. His tours spanned the globe, through arenas and stadiums, fueled by his unending need to sing and please, which ultimately took the toll on his personal life. His 3 wives and multiple children couldn't ground him to be at home long enough to satisfy any of his relationships.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE utilizes the device of Diamond and his "Doctor" (psychologist) seated at the outset in comfy leather chairs. Neil's 3rd wife encouraged him to seek medical help when his misery and perpetually sour mood overtook his life. The elderly Neil (called Neil-Now) is reticent and uninterested in counseling and threatens to leave, until his Doctor mentions she acquired a huge book of the lyrics to every one of his songs. Through gentle probing, the composition of those lyrics form a springboard for Neil to tell his life's story. These two characters are on stage at all times, witnessing, commenting and mingling with the action as the the life of Neil-Then unfolds.

Nick Fradiani is Neil-Now and portrays this often unlikeable character in a tour de force performance. Fradiani's singing voice is amazingly similar in tone and gravely delivery as the real Neil. He sails through the Diamond songbook with ease, restraint and occasional glimpses of true happiness. Diamond led a complicated personal life of withdrawn angst, imaginary childhood friends and lack of self confidence. But outwardly he exuded joy and love. Fradiani appears at first glance aloof, but his portrayal of Diamond's journey was captivating.

Kate A. Mulligan is a hoot as Ellie Greenwich, the wisecracking record producer who gives Diamond his first big break (writing "I'm A Believer" for the Monkees). Tiffany Tatreau gives a lovely performance as Neil's first wife, Jaye Posner. Posner's love was genuine but even two children from the marriage could not repair the damage done by Diamond's affair with Marcia Murphey. Murphey becomes wife number 2 and Hannah Jewel Kohn gives a knockout performance as the sexy blonde bombshell . Murphey is a seductive dancer, giving young Ann-Margret mixed with Farrah Fawcett vibes. Both Posner and Tatreau get their chance to sing some of Diamond's most alluring songs of heartbreak, and these ladies are both stellar in the deliveries. You can imagine how well "You Don't Bring Me Flowers" works as a breakup song.

Tuck Milligan's gruff portrayal as older Neil softens as the Doctor (Lisa Renee Pitts) delves into the underlying meaning of Diamond's lyrics. Pitts' calm yet probing nature brings out the best and worst in our title character and the epiphany at the show's conclusion appeared well earned.

The ensemble, here named "The Beautiful Noise" are intermingled among the book scenes, observing Neil's tribulations. The appear as if out of thin air at times, as if he has conjured them up. Choreographer Steven Hoggett has created an interpretive style of dance and gesticulating that somehow magically evokes the sentiments of Diamond's music. And the full blown production numbers from Diamond's concert are exhilarating. The back scrim rises to display an onstage band, when needed, and the light shows envelope the audience at times.

Director Michael Mayer works well with the book by Anthony McArten, framing the story with the Doctor visit. It gives some gravitas to a show that could play out as just another playlist of Top 40 hits. Diamond's own message in the program addresses his mental health issues, made even worse by the diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease (although this disease is never named specifically in the show, it aids in not becoming an overly maudlin story of self pity).

The simple sets by David Rockwell sail on and off, framing the stage, and then leaving it bare at times for the counseling sessions. Emilio Sosa's costumes are appropriately flashy when needed, but everyday wear from the 60's through the 90's was evocative. The period wigs by Luv Verschuren showed Diamond and his posse at all of his very memorable stages of life and perfectly fashioned.

With hits like "Sweet Caroline," "America, " Hello Again," "Kentucky Woman," "September Morn," and "Love On The Rocks," to name a few, sung by the spectacular Nick Fradiani, Neil Diamond: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE made for an unexpectedly entrancing night at the theatre. If only every show didn't feel the need to end each act with confetti cannons!

Neil Diamond: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE plays at Shea's Buffalo Theatre through April 13, 2025. Contact sheas.org for more information

