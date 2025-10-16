RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION To Play Shea’s Buffalo Theatre in March 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The international Irish dance phenomenon RIVERDANCE will return to Shea’s Buffalo Theatre with its acclaimed new production, RIVERDANCE 30 – The New Generation, playing March 13–15, 2026. Presented by Abhann Productions, Shea’s Performing Arts Center, and Broadway partner Albert Nocciolino, the tour celebrates 30 years of the groundbreaking global sensation that has wowed more than 30 million people worldwide.

Following its 2025 North American tour across 40 cities—including two weeks at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. and a special engagement at Radio City Music Hall in New York City—RIVERDANCE 30 – The New Generation continues to captivate audiences with its blend of tradition and innovation.

The reimagined anniversary edition features new choreography, updated costumes, and state-of-the-art lighting, projection, and motion graphics, celebrating a “new generation” of world-class performers—all of whom were not yet born when Riverdance first took the stage 30 years ago.

“For over 30 years, Riverdance has taken us on a unique and exhilarating journey with the love and support of our audiences,” said John McColgan, Director of Riverdance. “The show has evolved into a global cultural phenomenon, but it always remains true to its roots. This new generation of performers brings extraordinary energy, passion, and skill to the stage. Fresh, exciting, and filled with all the magic and spectacle of the original—this is Riverdance better than ever before.”

Audiences can expect an unforgettable evening that seamlessly weaves together traditional and contemporary elements, showcasing the unmatched precision, musicality, and artistry that have made Riverdance a worldwide cultural touchstone.

RIVERDANCE 30 – The New Generation first launched in 2024 with a show-stopping performance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, viewed by over 31 million people, marking the company’s triumphant return to North America following its three-year 25th Anniversary World Tour.

The 30th Anniversary Tour will visit 67 U.S. cities from January to June 2026, continuing to celebrate the show’s enduring legacy of Irish music and dance that has inspired audiences across generations.

Tickets are now available through the Shea’s Box Office (650 Main Street, Buffalo) or online at sheas.org/performances/riverdance. Group inquiries (10 or more) may be directed to Mary Oshei at 716-829-1153 or moshei@sheas.org.

For the complete North American tour schedule and updates, visit www.riverdance.com.