Previews: GREASE at Starring Buffalo at Shea's 710 Theatre

​GREASE is the word, as the title song goes from the Blockbuster movie musical that had an all star cast including Olivia Newton John, John Travolta, and Stockard Channing. Next weekend STARRING BUFFALO presents the stage version in it's signature concert, semi staged style. And some of Broadway's newest rising stars come to town for 3 performances of beloved 50's High School musical.



Artistic Director Drew Fornarola is excited to present GREASE for Western New York audiences. The Broadway stage version of GREASE was a big success in 1972 but the 1978 movie brought the movie to the masses, adding additional songs, like "Hopelessly Devoted to You." Fornarola says "the movie songs have become iconic, so there is now a standard placement of them in the stage show. The most recent Broadway revival incorporated these songs and we're excited to do so as well. "

Caitlyn Houlahan, Daniel Quadrino, Morgan Siobhan Green



Caitlin Houlahan comes to town to play Sandy, a new role for her, although she did play the role of Jan in her High School production. In conversation with Houlahan, she states her singing "lends itself to giving Sandy a softer styling, not being known as a belter and not quite a soprano." A graduate of the Musical Theatre Program at the prestigious Baldwin Wallace Music School, Houlahan's numerous credits include a long run as Dawn in the hit Broadway musical WAITRESS. Houlahan played the role alongside the show's composer Sara Bareilles, who she describes as " an angel in disguise." Houlahan and Bareilles can both be seen in the filmed version of that show.



Houlahan recently finished starring in the world premiere of the musical PRELUDE TO A KISS at the Milwaukee Repertory Theatre. She garnered great reviews, and describes the score by Daniel Messe as "beautiful music that was an actor and singer's dream." A Broadway transfer is hopeful.



Those other famous kids from Rydell High include the edgy heartthrob Danny Zuko, who falls for the sweet young Sandy after a summer vacation romance. Broadway's Daniel Quadrino will play Danny, having most recently been seen in the Broadway revival of TOMMY. Quadrino has been seen on Broadway as Boq in WICKED, as well as other teenage roles in BYE, BYE BIRDIE and NEWSIES: THE MUSICAL.



Morgan Siobhan Green gets the juicy of role of Rizzo, originated by Adrienne Barbeau on Broadway. Green is the leader of The Pink Ladies and gets to sing the classic "There Are Worse Things I Could Do." Green led the First National Tour of HADESTOWN as Eurydice and has been seen on Broadway in BE MORE CHILL.



Choreographer Michael Deeb Weaver will bring the iconic dances to the stage. Fornarola states "The show has some great dance moments! Per usual, we have some outstanding dancers from UB leading the charge. Our Broadway actors are all strong dancers, so we expect to incorporate them a bit as well. "



STARRING BUFFALO utilizes High School choruses for one of it's production and a Community Chorus for the other. The company's upcoming production of CATS in February will feature the Community Chorus. But GREASE is the perfection choice for the High Schoolers. Students from West Seneca West and Gowanda high schools will be singing all the ensemble music. "It's so exciting to be able to put over 60 voices on these iconic, crazy songs," says Fornarola, who will also be directing this production alongside Assistant Director, Emily Glick..



A large contingent of Buffalo's best actors will also take to the stage. Local favorite Lisa Ludwig will be playing Principal Lynch as well as Teen Angel. Fornarola exclaims "Lisa is a star, and she's been seen in a very broad variety of roles throughout the region over the years. That said, I think this show will feature her in a way you've never seen her before!"

Karen Saxon is Musical Director and will also lead the band. Local artists include Glenn Chitty, Sam Crystal, Kevin Deese, Anna Fernandez, Jamil Kassem-Lopez, Timiyah Love, and NJ Wingo.



GREASE is presented by STARRING BUFFALO at Shea's 710 Main Theatre on November 8th at 7:30 pm, and November 10th at 2pm and 7:30 pm. Contact starringbuffalo.org for more information

