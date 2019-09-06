Photo Flash: Road Less Traveled Productions Presents THE AUTHENTIC LIFE OF BILLY THE KID

Road Less Traveled Productions presents The Authentic Life of Billy the Kid.

The Authentic Life of Billy the Kid will star RLTP Ensemble members David Mitchell and Peter Palmisano alongside Victor Morales and Patrick Cameron under the direction of RLTP Artistic Director Scott Behrend. The production team includes RLTP Ensemble members Dyan Burlingame (set design), John Rickus (light design), Jenna Damberger (costume design), Katie Menke (sound design) and Adam Rath (fight choreography) with Diane Jones (props master).



"The West is what you make of it. Outside of that it doesn't exist." So says Ash Upson to Pat Garrett after he arrives unexpectedly at Garrett's failing ranch in Las Cruces. Decades after the deed, Garrett is living out his life as "The Man Who Shot Billy the Kid". Or is he? When Upson confronts him with an audacious proposition and a very much alive Billy the Kid, Garrett must decide what to make of his past memories and, more importantly, his future legacy; if Billy the Kid is alive, then who is Pat Garrett? With creativity and skill, this tantalizing "what-if" scenario blends fact and fiction in a drama that is at times both funny and unnerving as it first questions and then deconstructs our personal and cultural myth-making.



Tickets can be ordered online at www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org, by calling the RLTP Box Office at (716) 629-3069, or by visiting the Box Office during the 30 minutes prior to any performance. Advance purchase is suggested.

Photo Credit: Gina Gandolfo 2019





Related Articles Shows View More Buffalo Stories

More Hot Stories For You