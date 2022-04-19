New Opening Date Announced for LITTLE WOMEN...NOW From Road Less Traveled Productions

Road Less Traveled Productions' production of Little Women...Now by Donna Hoke, originally scheduled for April 21, will now open on Saturday April 23. Patrons who who purchased tickets for April 21 and 22 will have their tickets honored for a new performance date. Please contact the RLTP Box Office at (716) 629-3069 or reservations@roadlesstraveledproductions.org to arrange ticketing.



Little Women...Now will run for five weeks, from April 23 - May 22 and will star RLTP Ensemble member Lisa Vitrano alongside Alex Watts, Brittany Bassett, Heather Gervasi, Sabrina Kahwaty, Jake Hayes and Ricky Needham under the direction of RLTP Ensemble Member Doug Weyand. The production team includes RLTP Ensemble members Dyan Burligname (set design), John Rickus (light design), Diane Almeter Jones (props master), alongside Brenna Prather (costume design) and Nick Quinn (sound design).



Synopsis: Little Women... Now brings the beloved March sisters to life in this contemporary adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic story by RLTP Ensemble member Donna Hoke. Follow Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth as they navigate the challenges of love, loss, and family on the road from childhood to adulthood in the 21st century. With fresh perspective and charm, this world premiere production captures the spirit and sensibility of the original for a modern audience..



Little Women...Now opens Saturday, April 23 and runs through Sunday May 22, at the Road Less Traveled Theater at 456 Main Street. Regular performance times are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30PM and Sunday at 2:00PM. Tickets are $42 general admission plus $10 students (Mighty Taco Student Thursday) $25 students (Friday, Saturday, Sunday). Mighty Taco Student Thursday dates: April 28, May 5, 12 and 19 ($10 student tickets available for purchase at door only w/valid ID). Tickets can be ordered online at www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org, by calling the RLTP Box Office at (716) 629-3069, or by visiting the Box Office during the 30 minutes prior to any performance. Advance purchase is suggested.



RLTP OFF-BOOK Happy Hour Zoom Discussion Series featuring Little Women...Now will take place Wednesday May 11 at 7:00pm. To register for the free discussion series, please click here: https://bit.ly/little-women-now-rltp Road Less Traveled Theater

Located at 456 Main Street, the Road Less Traveled Theater is located near Lafayette Square and offers plenty of amenities including an enhanced theater experience with a lobby bar, intimate stadium theater seating, and bathrooms all located on the first floor. The new venue is located within area neighborhood restaurants, coffee shops, hotels and more! Plenty of area ramp parking and street include Mohawk, Lafayette, and Court streets. The Lafayette streetcar stop is also located directly in front of the Road Less Traveled Theater entrance.