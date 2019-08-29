Matt Doyle, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, And Brandon Espinoza Lead Starring Buffalo's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Casting has been announced and tickets are now on sale for Starring Buffalo's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, November 1-2 at Shea's 710 Theater. This deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical written by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman (Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin) is one of the most popular shows of all time, and has been devouring the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years.

The cast of LITTLE SHOP will feature Broadway stars Matt Doyle (The Book of Mormon, Spring Awakening, War Horse) as Seymour, Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Hairspray, Legally Blonde, Kinky Boots) as Audrey, and Brandon Espinoza (Spongebob Squarepants, Gypsy, Les Miserables) as The Dentist, alongside Buffalo area star Dudney Joseph Jr (Artie Award - La Cage Aux Folles) as the evil plant Audrey 2. Dominique Kempf, Alex McArthur, and Cecelia Monica-Lyn will be featured as the Urchins, and nearly 100 Western New York singers, dancers, and musicians will participate in each performance. Starring Buffalo artistic director Drew Fornarola will direct, with music direction by Alison d'Amato. The production stage manager is Susan Forbes.

STARRING BUFFALO, a not-for-profit arts organization a??that brings together Broadway's best performers, Buffalo's top theater professionals, and talented area students to create unforgettable theatrical experiences. The organization launched in 2018 with THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME starring Broadway's Ben Fankhauser (Newsies, Spring Awakening) and Dan'yelle Williamson (Memphis, The Lion King), and is excited to move into its new home, Shea's 710 Theatre, for the 2019-2020 season. Students from Newfane, Fredonia, and Lockport high schools and the University at Buffalo's Zodiaque Dance Company have been chosen to participate in LITTLE SHOP.

For additional information and tickets please visit www.starringbuffalo.org





