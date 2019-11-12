Jewish Repertory Theatre To Present a Reading of HOLIDAY SHORTS

The Jewish Repertory Theater will present a reading of Atlanta playwright Hank Kimmel's HOLIDAY SHORTS, Monday, December 2, 7-9 pm at the Maxine and Robert Seller Theater, located inside the Jewish Community Center at 2640 North Forest Road, Amherst. HOLIDAY SHORTS is the first of a three-part reading series directed by Adam Yellen, WNY actor and member of the JRT's advisory committee.

HOLIDAY SHORTS is part of a funny series of offbeat, comic 10-minute plays ranging from the saucy to the sanguine to the sentimental, all featuring themes of the holiday season. A light reception will follow the readings.

Playwright Hank Kimmel is the President (and co-founder) of Working Title Playwrights, an Atlanta-based theater company dedicated to the development of playwrights and new plays - www.workingtitleplaywrights.com. He also serves as the Assistant Managing Director for Jewish Theatre of the South's reading series, "A Jewish Theatrical Buffet" and is the president of the Alliance for Jewish Theatre.

The Jewish Repertory Theatre's production of HOLIDAY SHORTS will feature Jacob Albarella, Arin Lee Dandes, and Adam Yellen, who is also directing the reading. The event is free, with donations encouraged to help support the theatre. Reservations are recommended for this one night only event, due to limited seating. Call 716-688-4114, ext. 335 or email jrt@jccbuffalo.org

The Jewish Repertory Theatre of Western New York is a program of the JCC of Greater Buffalo.

All productions take place in The Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, JCC Benderson Family Building at 2640 North Forest Road, Amherst, NY. For more information on JRT, productions, dates and tickets, visit www.jewishrepertorytheatre.com. Tickets are available at 716-650-7626, through Showclix at 1-888-718-4253 (Monday-Friday, 9am-9pm EST) or at either JCC reception desk.





