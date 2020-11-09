Jewish Repertory Theatre Presents HOLIDAY SHORTS by Hank Kimmel

Holiday Shorts will be available for digital download December 10-30, 2020.

The Jewish Repertory Theatre will present a filmed staged reading of "Holiday Shorts" by Hank Kimmel, available for digital download, December 10-30, 2020. This is the second selection in a series of Five Staged Readings, performed on the JRT stage and seen, through the magic of video, wherever audiences choose to enjoy. Subscribers and ticketholders have the option to watch this production live on Thursday, December 10 at 6:00 pm or any time after until December 30, 2020.

In a new series of hilarious Woody-Allen-esque short plays, Atlanta playwright Hank Kimmel delights with offbeat, comic 10-minute plays featuring themes of the holiday season in an evening that will also include music, monologues and jokes. Holiday Shorts stars Buffalo acting favorites Brian Brown, Melinda Capeles, Steve Copps, Max Goldhirsch, Lisa Ludwig, and David Marciniak with Musical Direction by Joe Isgar and Direction by Steve Vaughan.

Hank Kimmel is a founding member and board president of Working Title Playwrights, an Atlanta-based theatre company dedicated to the development of playwrights and new plays. He has written more than 200 full-length, one-act, 10-minute plays and monologues available through the New Play Exchange. Among his full-lengths, "Confessions of a Hit Man" was recently selected by the Alliance Theatre for a Reiser Atlanta Artists Lab developmental grant. "Divided Among Themselves" was recently selected as one of the best new plays by the Jewish Plays Project, and showcased through Theatre Ariel (PA) and the Academy Theatre (GA); and "A Little Room at the Inn" was recently produced by Onionman Productions (GA). Hank also consults as a dramaturg/teacher and through Woodward Academy has developed two high school shows for production (Goodness Gracious and Our Not-So-Perfect Town.) He also serves as the Board President of the Alliance for Jewish Theatre which connects Jewish theatre to the world. JRT is proud to bring Kimmel's new work to our theater after introducing his plays at last season's successful staged readings.

"Playwright Hank Kimmel is an uptown wit with a down home wisdom. And so, too, are the characters he writes with both tenderness and honesty as they navigate the treacherous fields of law, pro football, boarding school, and after-hours politics. His plays have warmth and consequences and a whole lot of side-slipping...yeah, all the good stuff," said Pamela Turner Artistic Director, multiShades.atlanta, Regional Rep, Dramatists Guild of America.

Holiday Shorts will be filmed and edited by Full Circle Studios, a Buffalo video production company. In addition to the filmed performance JRT will present a live interview with Hank Kimmel streaming on YouTube, Thursday, December 3 at 7:30 PM. This event is free. Visit JRT website and Facebook page for links.

The Jewish Repertory Theatre of Western New York is a program of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo. Five play season subscriptions are $80 and individual tickets are $20. Each of the five plays will be available for 21 days, November 2020 - March 2021. Unique links to the online video performances will be sent to subscribers and ticket holders the day of "opening nights".

All productions are professionally produced and video recorded in The Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, JCC Benderson Family Building at 2640 North Forest Road, Amherst, NY.

For more information on JRT, productions, dates and tickets, visit www.jewishrepertorytheatre.com. Tickets also at JRT Box Office: 716-650-7626.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You