GOES WITHOUT SAYING to be Presented At The ESL Rochester Fringe Festival

MK Lebeaux's GOES WITHOUT SAYING will be presented at The ESL Rochester Fringe Festival. MK Lebeaux is a clown and multi-disciplined circus performer. A silent, eccentric variety act with a 5-star rated show that speaks for itself! Described as "MESMERIZING,"and "SO MUCH FUN TO WATCH," MK's unique physical comedy blends whimsical magic with unusual circus skills that aren't always so obvious-or as they appear! 4 PERFORMANCES ONLY! The Spirit Room: 139 State Street, Rochester, NY 14614. TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW: WEDNESDAY, September 10 at 9:15 PM, THURSDAY, September 11 at 9:15 PM, FRIDAY, September 12 at 8:00 PM, SUNDAY, September 14 at 9:00 PM, Tickets $15. On sale now.

Caught between the seams of bittersweet, MK isn't sure if you're laughing with them or at them! Goes Without Saying is a solo performance featuring MK Lebeaux. MK is a modern vaudeville clown based in Columbus, Ohio who has recently appeared on tour this summer with 20th Century Circus, Curtis Eller, Charming Disaster, and We Wiggle Dolls. MK's hilarious and multi-faceted comedy circus show has been featured everywhere from magazines, to television, on the street, under canvas, and in 1,000-seat theaters! Their resume includes performances with Wizbang Circus Theatre, Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, Opera Columbus, Fashion Week Columbus, Pittsburgh Fringe, and Queen Bee Cabaret. MK's act was awarded grants in both 2024 and 2025 from the Greater Columbus Arts Council for their artistic work within the city and for their contributions to the community. MK produces a monthly variety show in Columbus called Two Dollar Soup: Variety Show Mishmash and it has been hosted at independent book publisher Two Dollar Radio since July 2022. This popular monthly event showcases the best and upcoming variety artists in the area, and also doubles as a food drive which donates non-perishable items to the Mid-Ohio Food Collective.