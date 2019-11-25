First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Buffalo Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Buffalo:
Best Actor in a Musical (local)
Best Actor in a Play (local)
Best Actress in a Musical (local)
Best Actress in a Play (local)
Best Choreographer of a Musical (local)
Best Costume Design for a Play or Musical
Best Director in a Musical (local)
Best Director in a Play (local)
Best Musical (local)
Best Play (local)
Best Scenic Design for a Play or Musical
Corey Bieber - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre in the Mist 33%
Steve Copps - THE TOXIC AVENGER - 2nd Generation Theatre 15%
Ben Michael Moran - NINE - 2nd Generation Theatre 13%
James Cichocki - BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS - BUFFALO UNITED ARTISTS 24%
Adriano Gatto - FROST/NIXON - Irish Classical Theatre 20%
Ben Michael Moran - ANGELS IN AMERICA PART 1 - Second Generation Theatre 16%
Casey Moyer - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre in the Mist 41%
Jane Hereth - FUN HOME - MusicalFare at Shea's 710 Theatre 26%
Michele Benzin - SPAMALOT - Kavinoky Theatre 13%
Danielle Burning - THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT AND HIS FRIENDS - RHP @ the Lancaster Opera House 24%
Jaimee Harmon - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - RHP- The Meeting House 24%
Kristin Bentley - ANGELS IN AMERICA PART 1 - Second Generation Theatre 10%
Lynne Kurdziel Formato - SPAMALOT - Kavinoky Theatre 51%
Jill Anderson - BRING IT ON - Teal’s Niagara Theater 49%
Adam Wall - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre in the Mist 32%
JIMMY JANOWSKI/TODD WARFIELD - MOMMIE QUEEREST - BUFFALO UNITED ARTISTS 20%
Janet Ziehl - THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT AND HIS FRIENDS - RHP @ the Lancaster Opera House 18%
Tim Stuff - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre in the Mist 46%
Lynne Kurdziel Formato - SPAMALOT - Kavinoky Theatre 40%
Randall Kramer - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Musicalfare at Shea's 710 Theatre 14%
Kate LoConti - HAMLET - Irish Classical Theatre 36%
Brian Cavanaugh - FROST/NIXON - Irish Classical Theatre 24%
Chris Kelly - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Irish Classical Theatre 24%
INTO THE WOODS - Theatre in the Mist 26%
1776 - O'Connell and Company 20%
FUN HOME - Musicalfare at Shea's 710 Theatre 18%
THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT AND HIS FRIENDS - RHP @ the Lancaster Opera House 19%
FROST/NIXON - Irish Classical Theatre 16%
AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - RHP @ the Meeting House 16%
Chris Cavanagh - FUN HOME - Musicalfare at Shea's 710 Theatre 47%
Chuck Ziehl - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - RHP @ the Meeting House 31%
Chris Cavanagh - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Musicalfare at Shea's 710 Theatre 22%
