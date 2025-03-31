Eastman Guitar Professor Nicholas Goluses Will Perform 70th Birthday Concert With Friends

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nicholas Goluses, Professor of Guitar at the University of Rochester's Eastman School of Music, will celebrate a big birthday this year with a special Faculty Artist Series concert, Nicholas Goluses and Friends: A 70th Birthday Concert, in Hatch Hall on Wednesday, April 16, at 7:30 PM. General admission tickets are $10 and available now.

“Much of the performing that a classical guitarist does is as an unaccompanied soloist,” explains Goluses. “But I wanted to have a musical party for my birthday, so I asked some of my dearest friends on the faculty to play with me.”

The eclectic and entertaining program opens with American composer Steve Reich's Electric Counterpoint (first recorded in 1987 by guitarist Pat Metheny, for whom it was written), which will feature 12 classical guitarists, two electric guitarists, two electric bass guitarists, and a conductor – “all squeezed onto the Hatch stage,” jokes Goluses.

Guest artists for the piece include Eastman deans Matthew Ardizzone and Petar Kodzas, Eastman Jazz Guitar Professor Bob Sneider, Eastman Jazz Bass Professor Jeff Campbell, Eastman Community Music School Guitar Professor Lynn McGrath, and several of Goluses' graduate and undergraduate students.

“Not only is it extremely rare to perform this piece totally live – as opposed to using a backing track – but, for me, it's so very special because I'm sharing it with a group of guitarists who mean so much to me and symbolize the gift that has been the past 32 years of working here at Eastman.”

Next, Eastman Professor Bonita Boyd – Goluses' favorite flutist – joins him for Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla's “Histoire du Tango.”

“Bonnie was one of the first people that I contacted when I came to Eastman in 1993,” Goluses points out. “Since then, we have performed, toured, and recorded together all over the world.”

Another good friend and frequent collaborator, Eastman Professor of Voice Robert Swensen, will perform Spanish composer Joaquín Rodrigo's “Three Spanish Songs” with Goluses.

“I have always loved the repertoire for tenor and guitar, and for many years Robert – one of the world's great tenors – and I have performed recitals of a rich repertoire.”

Lastly, the world-renowned Ying Quartet (Eastman's quartet-in-residence) will join him for “Introduction & Fandango” by Italian composer and cellist Luigi Boccherini.

“We're delighted to join Nicholas in this special musical birthday celebration,” says David Ying, the group's cellist. “He has been not only a valued longtime colleague but also a great friend. I can't think of a better way to wish him a happy birthday than by sharing the special privilege of making music with him!”

The concert is a fitting kick-off to a special year for Goluses, who will be releasing his tenth album, Across the Horizon, this June. He has no plans to retire from performing, recording, or his beloved teaching.

“Having ‘looked at life from both sides now,' I appreciate the gift of music more than ever,” notes Goluses. “It has enriched my life beyond words, and this ‘senior' recital gives me the hope to continue for years to come.”

