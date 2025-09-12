Daniel Gwirtzman Dance Company Will Present FRAMING MÉNERBES in Binghamton, Ann Arbor, and Ithaca

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Daniel Gwirtzman Dance Company has announced upcoming presentations of Framing Ménerbes in Binghamton, NY (October 15), Ann Arbor, MI (October 25), and Ithaca, NY (November 2). Each screening will be followed by a live Q&A with a guest speaker.

In Binghamton, the event will take place on Wednesday, October 15 at Firehouse Stage, beginning with a 6:00 p.m. reception, a 7:00 p.m. screening, and an 8:00 p.m. Q&A with a special guest to be announced. Tickets are $30 (plus a $2 fee).

In Ann Arbor, the University of Michigan will host on Saturday, October 25. Doors open at 4:00 p.m., followed by a 5:00 p.m. screening and a 6:00 p.m. conversation with interdisciplinary artist Charli Brissey. Admission is free with reservations recommended at smtd.umich.edu.

In Ithaca, the film screens Sunday, November 2 at Cinemapolis at 3:00 p.m., followed by a Q&A at 4:00 p.m. with media scholar and educator Chrissy Guest. Tickets start at $9.

Framing Ménerbes illuminates the beauty of Provence through the eye of choreographer, filmmaker, and dancer Daniel Gwirtzman, who celebrates thirty years as a New York City artist in 2025. Filmed during a fellowship at the Dora Maar Cultural Center, the piece blends the feel of a travelogue with a meditation on artistic creation, weaving together landscape, architecture, and movement. Gwirtzman appears in the film alongside local participants ranging in age from 30 to 90, offering what fellow artist Donald Byrd described as “a valentine” to the people and places of Ménerbes.

Gwirtzman notes: “Knowing my time was limited, I pushed myself to get out each day and create, chasing the sun from before it rose until after it set. This film is the result of that energy and inspiration, and the generosity of a community that embraced the process.”

For more information on Framing Ménerbes and upcoming screenings, visit danielgwirtzmandancecompany.org.