Bert Kreischer To Bring PERMISSION TO PARTY World Tour To Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

Bert Kreischer will bring his Permission to Party World Tour to Shea’s Buffalo Theatre for one night only on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 3, at 10 a.m. local time, with exclusive presales beginning Wednesday, October 1, at 10 a.m.

Due to popular demand, Kreischer has extended his world tour into 2026, following its launch in September 2025. Known for his high-energy comedy and acclaimed Netflix specials including Lucky and Razzle Dazzle, Kreischer has become one of the top-grossing stand-up comedians worldwide.

In addition to his stand-up career, Kreischer co-hosts the popular podcast 2 Bears, 1 Cave with Tom Segura, produces under his Berty Boy Productions banner, and created the Fully Loaded Comedy Festival, which tours nationally. His projects also include the feature film The Machine and upcoming Netflix series Free Bert.

Ticket Information

Bert Kreischer’s Permission to Party World Tour will stop at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets will be available starting Friday, October 3, at 10 a.m. local through the Shea’s Box Office, 650 Main Street, Buffalo, and online at Sheas.org.