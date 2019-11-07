BWW Feature: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Celebrates Closing Night at Shea's 710 Theatre joined by Cast of THE BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY

Nov. 7, 2019  

Starring Buffalo concluded it's 3 performances of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on Saturday night. The visiting Broadway artists included Matt Doyle as Seymour, Lindsay Nicole Chambers as Audrey and Brandon Espinoza as the Dentist. Artistic Director Drew Fornarola has announced EVITA as the spring of 2020 staged musical concert. Casting will be announced in the new year. The company is using Shea's 710 Theatre this season, after it's inaugural season at Rockwell Hall last year presenting THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME. The touring cast of THE BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY was also in town and joined in to celebrate.

Principal Cast and Director
(L-R) Dan Morris, Drew Fornarola, Dudney Joseph, Jr., Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Brandon Espinoza, Matt Doyle
Broadway and Buffalo Stars
Joel Haskell, Neil Haskell, Kevin Kennedy, Louie Napoloene, Cody Davis, Matt Doyle
Little Shop of Horrors with the cast of the Broadway Princess Party
Back (L-R) Laura Brodie, Cody Davis, Dina Slawson, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Drew Fornarola, Matt Doyle, Brandon Espinoza
Front (L-R) Louie Napoleone, Ben Rauhala, Laura Osnes, Adam Levy, Courtney Reed, Neil Haskell
Members of the Starring Buffalo Board of Directors
(L-R) Michael Russo (director of education), Drew Fornarola (artistic director, co-founder), Laura Brodie (board president, co-founder), Steven Tartick (marketing director, co-founder), Rosemary Enright (board member)
The Starring Buffalo Team
Back (L-R) Katie Tomney, Dan Morris, Brandon Espinoza, Emily Glick, Drew Fornarola, Laura Brodie, Christopher Berg, Dudney Joseph Jr., Alison d'Amato, Steven Tartick
Front (L-R) Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Matt Doyle, Dominique Kempf, Cecelia Monica-Lyn, Suzanne Forster


