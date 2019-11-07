BWW Feature: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Celebrates Closing Night at Shea's 710 Theatre joined by Cast of THE BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY

Starring Buffalo concluded it's 3 performances of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on Saturday night. The visiting Broadway artists included Matt Doyle as Seymour, Lindsay Nicole Chambers as Audrey and Brandon Espinoza as the Dentist. Artistic Director Drew Fornarola has announced EVITA as the spring of 2020 staged musical concert. Casting will be announced in the new year. The company is using Shea's 710 Theatre this season, after it's inaugural season at Rockwell Hall last year presenting THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME. The touring cast of THE BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY was also in town and joined in to celebrate.

Members of the Starring Buffalo Board of Directors

(L-R) Michael Russo (director of education), Drew Fornarola (artistic director, co-founder), Laura Brodie (board president, co-founder), Steven Tartick (marketing director, co-founder), Rosemary Enright (board member)





