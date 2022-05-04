American Repertory Theater of WNY postpones The Paradigm Bomb to a different opening date

Due to circumstances beyond ART/WNY control, the currently scheduled The Paradigm Bomb for May 12th to June 4th is being rescheduled to open on May 19th and runs until June 11th.

Dates and times are Thurs - Friday @ 7:30 pm and Sat @ 5 pm.



"The Paradigm Bomb" features an Applied Mathematics Professor 'Keven Calmy" who designs paradigm shifting devices, and with his partner, 'Meredith Simmons', under the motivation of mentor 'Raul', they hatch a plan to bring down commercial institutions. When an ultimate sacrifice is made, the planner seeks merit and understanding to why they need to denotate the final paradigm bomb.

Veteran actor, Victor Morales, portrays the idealistic 'Raul Santiego', ART/WNY alumni talents Suzanne Hibbard portrays Meredith Simmons, "woman afraid", but ready to allow a "terrible beauty to be born", and Charles McGregor portrays the troubled Associate Professor of Applied Mathematics, 'Kevin Calmely'. Each actors weaves their expertise into this non-linear narrative jumping from past to present, "It's a fragmented piece". Playwright Matthew LaChiusa on the structure of his work. "Arcs are broken up, narrative lines are jumbled, and time shifts," LaChiusa continued, "This isn't your cushy Sunday drive in the park. It's more like navigating around a funhouse. It's not about the exit, but how you get there".

American Repertory Theater of WNY continues the pay-what-you-can ticket policy throughout the production. For more information, please visit: https://www.artofwny.org or purchase tickets through https://m.bpt.me/event/5176188. Or call the box-office at 716 - 697- 0837.