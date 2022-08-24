Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

American Repertory Theater of WNY Kicks Off Season with THE PARADIGM BOMB

The Paradigm Bomb's narrative focuses on how individuals can become radicalized.

Aug. 24, 2022  
American Repertory Theater of WNY will kick-off the 2022-23 season with a production of the original work "The Paradigm Bomb", written by 716 playwright Matthew LaChiusa, Sept 9th and will run to Oct 1st. Show dates are Thursday & Friday 7:30 pm and Saturday 5 pm. 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo 14222.

Originally scheduled for the previous season, "The Paradigm Bomb" was postponed due to an unfortunate and tragic community event in May 2022. The production will see the return of original cast-members Suzanne Hibbard, Charles McGregor and Victor Morales with Monish Bhattacharyya also returning to finally make his directorial debut at ART/WNY.

The Paradigm Bomb's narrative focuses on how individuals can become radicalized. Buffalo Spiritual community leader Pastor Rhonda Henderson, after being invited to attend a company's workshop rehearsal for "The Paradigm Bomb", commented the piece was "eye opening" in that audiences are felt to be part of a jury and this then empowers viewers to understand and choose to forgive or condemn the main character. Pastor Henderson believes this piece should be seen by the whole community at large.

General Admission tickets are $15 students, $20 General, and a special $30 Charcutier Ticket in which patron can purchase both a ticket and a cheese board for two. Tickets can be ordered online through https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193114®id=133&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fparadigmbomb.bpt.me?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or make at-door purchase reservations by calling 716-697-0837.





