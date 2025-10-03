Alleyway Theatre Joins Nationwide Reading of ENOUGH! Plays to End Gun Violence

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alleyway Theatre will join 71 communities across the country on Monday, October 6, 2025, for the Nationwide Reading of ENOUGH! Plays to End Gun Violence. The evening will feature six short plays written by teen playwrights that confront the crisis of gun violence in America, uniting theater and activism in one powerful night.

The Buffalo reading will be presented by Alleyway Theatre Education and performed by a local cast of student actors from Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts, Cheektowaga Central, Nichols School, Tapestry Charter, and West Seneca East Senior. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. at Alleyway Theatre (1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202), with the lobby opening at 7:00 p.m.

The program will include live performances of the teen-written works, followed by audience engagement and post-show conversation with community leaders and advocates. The event is designed not only to share stories but also to spark dialogue and inspire meaningful action. Directors and teen performers will be available for media interviews before and after the event, beginning as early as 5:30 p.m.

ENOUGH! Plays to End Gun Violence empowers teens to write short plays that shine a light on gun violence and its impact. Each fall, the project connects local audiences to youth voices and grassroots solutions by commissioning and presenting new works nationwide. This year’s plays include discussions of school shootings, officer-involved shootings, suicide, and domestic violence. While the subject matter is serious, the works do not contain graphic depictions.

Tickets and additional information are available at enoughplays.com/reading.