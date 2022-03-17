AMERICAN RHAPSODY Opens at MusicalFare Theatre

MusicalFare Theatre's production of the revised World Premiere musical AMERICAN RHAPSODY is heading into the final two weeks of its scheduled five week run.

Concept and Book by Randall Kramer

Script Consultant - Carlos R.A. Jones

Directed by Carlos R.A. Jones

Choreographed by John Fredo

Music Direction by Theresa Quinn

What begins as a conversation between a white classical pianist and a black jazz pianist about interpreting George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" transforms through incredible music and exhilarating dance into a dynamic and inspiring exploration of the often ignored cultural and historical context that inspired Gershwin to create this seminal work.

The production stars Stevie Jackson, Randall Kramer, Richard Satterwhite, Dwayne Stephenson, Davida Evette Tolbert and Josh Wilde.

Set, Lighting & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig & Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd.

At this time, to ensure the utmost safety of our patrons, all performances of AMERICAN RHAPSODY require proof of vaccination.

Under the policy, guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine in order to attend a performance and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre. Proof of vaccination may be a vaccine card or a NYS Excelsior Pass/Excelsior Pass Plus ALONG WITH A PHOTO ID.

The full performance schedule is February 23rd - March 27th, Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 7:00pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:30pm and 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm.

Ticket prices: $49 General.

Student & Group rates available.

Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at www.musicalfare.com

All seating is assigned. Visa, Mastercard, Discover and checks are accepted.

MusicalFare Theatre is a professional musical theatre company in residence at, but independently operated from, Daemen College. MusicalFare Theatre is located at 4380 Main Street in Amherst, NY (between Harlem and Getzville Roads). Parking is FREE, and the theatre is handicapped accessible, complete with a hearing-impaired system.