bergenPAC To Hold 3rd Annual New Jersey High School Musical Awards

For the third consecutive year, bergenPAC's Performing Arts School will present the High School Musical Awards Ceremony. This event celebrates and showcases the exceptional talents of students and staff involved in musical theater from high schools across New Jersey.

This year, 51 high schools submitted their musicals to be recognized and celebrated alongside their peers! The ceremony was created to honor the dedication and exceptional talents of high school theater performers and crew members within the community. Attendees can also look forward to live performances from select nominees.

Students from throughout New Jersey will gather at bergenPAC, eagerly anticipating the announcement of the winners. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at bergenPAC, located at 30 North Van Brunt Street in Englewood, New Jersey, on Monday, June 2nd, at 7:00 p.m.

“bergenPAC's Executive Director, Alexander Diaz, stated, “We are committed to recognizing the achievements of all students in the northern New Jersey region. It is our privilege to showcase the stars of tomorrow on our stage. We are especially thrilled to celebrate this year, as the number of school submissions has nearly tripled compared to last year! There is an abundance of talent in New Jersey high schools, and we can't wait to welcome these students to our stage.”

Award categories include: - Lobby Display - Production Set Design - Lighting Design - Sound Design - Costumes, Hair, and Makeup - Orchestra - Outstanding Ensemble - Outstanding Ensemble Member - Outstanding Featured Performer - Choreography - Music Direction - Creative Direction - Best Female-Identified Supporting Role - Best Male-Identified Supporting Role - Best Female-Identified Lead - Best Male-Identified Lead - Outstanding Overall Musical - Executive Director's Award.

Nominations will be announced in May 2025 with the actual award ceremony to take place on Monday, June 2nd at 7:00 p.m. for tickets and more information visit www.bergenpac.org.

