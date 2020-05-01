WWTNS? Extends NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH Digital Arts Initiative

After the success of their first month of programming, which served hundreds of patrons across Europe, the United States and South America, the What Will the Neighbors Say? team has announced the extension of the "Neighborhood Watch" Digital Arts Series, now extended to run every Wednesday in May through Zoom, and likely beyond, with an aim of uniting their global community through free arts programming.

With the continued threat of COVID-19 being felt all across the world, the WWTNS? team is committed to reaching their treasured community of artists, patrons and colleagues with continued meaningful and accessible cultural programming remotely through these digital gatherings. The events can be accessed from 6pm-8pm EST each Wednesday evening via this link, and more information and RSVP options can be found on the WWTNS? website by clicking here.

On May 6th, WWTNS? will re-mount the Neighborhood Scene Study, in which artists and community members can submit both existing and new scenes and short plays, which will then be performed digitally for a global audience over Zoom. On May 13th, the company will present another iteration of the Neighborhood Poetry Night, which combines readings, performances and writing exercises. The third event, the Neighborhood Music Jam, returns to the successful format of the original event, which saw patrons and collaborators perform original and found music across a range of genres and styles worldwide on May 20th. Finally, Co-Artistic Directors, James Clements, Ana Cristina da Silva, Sam Hood Adrain and Jorge Morales Picó, will present the second digital edition of "storytime." Following the company's successful collaboration with Kailey Prior in April, the regular monthly WWTNS? community event will again be presented as a digital edition with a soon-to-be-announced musical guest and theme on May 27th.

"We have been blown away by the response to this programming" noted Clements. "It is clear to us that people are missing the human connection they get at the theatre or a concert" stated Hood Adrain, and Da Silva added, "we hope this initiative, in some small way, helps bridge that gap." Picó stated, "For us, both as artists and Co-Artistic Directors, these events have been the highlights of a difficult period."

What Will the Neighbors Say? is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit company that creates theatre that examines historical, social, political and economic narratives that have been disregarded, misrepresented, or otherwise untold in order to provoke discourse in our audience and community. WWTNS? maintains a consistent commitment to diversity, arts education, community outreach, and artistic experimentation.

