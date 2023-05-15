WRITTEN IN BROOKLYN Storytelling Series Comes To The Williamsburg Hotel, May 24

You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll cringe you'll…idk maybe feel empathy and apologize to your mom?

By:
Written in Brooklyn monthly storytelling series has announced its May theme: I Guess This Is Growing Up. Comics will tell true stories of formative moments, weird sex stuff, grade school competition, high school humility, and this one time in college.

Written in Brooklyn is the world's only storytelling show (most likely). Join host Carly Ann Filbin in the iconic Williamsburg Hotel Water Tower Bar as she invites fellow comedians, ex-boyfriends, poets, actors, crushes, writers, Uber drivers, and other colorful characters to share their outrageous once-in-a-lifetime story based on that month's theme. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll cringe you'll...idk maybe feel empathy and apologize to your mom? All stories are 100% wild and 90% true or your money back (most likely).

Show will take place on May 24 at Williamsburg Hotel MirrorBar (Wythe and North 10th, L at Bedford or G at Nassau) at 96 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, NY.





