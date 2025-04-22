Van Alen Institute Unveils THE DEAR NEIGHBOR PROJECT New Public Art Installation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Van Alen Institute has announced The Dear Neighbor Project by artist Tiffany Baker. On view April 22–July 2025, this multi-site mural installation turns the voices of Gowanus residents into public art and illustrates their experiences with flooding in the neighborhood.

To create The Dear Neighbor Project, Baker connected with community leaders, local organizations, business owners, and residents to learn more about the impact of flooding in Gowanus. She then organized interviews with residents about their personal experiences with flooding, ranging from long-time residents to newer arrivals, and middle schoolers to older adults. Baker's murals illustrate and directly quote from these residents' stories — sharing their experiences, advice, and stories of community support during flood events. Each mural prompts viewers to visit dearneighborproject.com, where they can listen to audio recordings of these interviews.

“I went into The Dear Neighbor Project with a lens of learning. I've found that when doing any community-based work, it's important that the work be grounded in real stories. It's up to the people who live here to communicate their lived experience in Gowanus," said Tiffany Baker. "I'm so grateful to all those who contributed their stories and the incredible local organizations hosting these murals — Brooklyn Public Library, FDNY EMS Station 32, MS 447, the Old Stone House & Washington Park, and Powerhouse Arts."

“Gowanus is undergoing a rapid transformation, and it's essential we gather and share the stories of people who live and work here — particularly those who have been here a long time,” said Andrew Brown, Co-Interim Executive Director, Van Alen Institute. “Tiffany Baker's eye-catching murals and stirring audio archive don't just raise awareness of the significant impacts of flooding in Gowanus, they're also a loving testament to the resilience of our neighbors.”

The Dear Neighbor Project has also been incorporated into the Art for Social Justice curriculum at local middle school MS 447 – The Exploratory School. With instruction from educators Cheryl Grau and Davielle Morton, the students designed symbols exploring themes of flooding and community support. Baker then incorporated these symbols into her design for an outdoor mural at the school.

The Dear Neighbor Project is the second installation in Van Alen's annual initiative Points of Promise, which uses art and design to support civic engagement in Gowanus amidst the neighborhood's redevelopment. The initiative responds to topics in the 56 Points of Agreement, a $450 million commitment made by New York City to invest in housing, infrastructure, public space, community amenities, and business programs in Gowanus.

Each year, Points of Promise seeks artists and designers with demonstrated experience facilitating community-engaged work. In Spring 2024, Van Alen Institute issued an open call for artists and designers interested in increasing public awareness of flooding in Gowanus. From more than 100 responses, three artists were invited to submit proposals: winner Tiffany Baker and finalists Ali Rufrano-Ruffner and Leah Harper. Baker's The Dear Neighbor Project was selected by a committee of seven Gowanus residents and stakeholders, including representatives of the Gowanus Canal Conservancy, Gowanus Houses Tenants Association, and the Gowanus Oversight Task Force. Learn more and see all proposals at vanalen.org.

Comments