VIDEO: The Original SCHOOL OF ROCK Band Reunites for Fleetwood Mac Cover

Original Broadway cast members from School of Rock are rocking out Fleetwood Mac on behalf of the nonprofit Brooklyn for Life.

Original cast members of Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock the Musical reunited this summer to create a music video to raise awareness for the non-profit, Brooklyn for Life.

Evie Dolan, Ethan Khusidman, Bobbi MacKenzie, Dante Melucci, Brandon Niederauer, and Jersey Sullivan chose to record a cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Don't Stop" both for the message of the song and because of their connection to Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac. The same band played with Stevie Nicks in April, 2016 to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Brooklyn NY for Life!, Inc. was established by Tony-winning actor and activist Jeffrey Wright in response to the Covid19 outbreak to support dozens of Brooklyn's small independent restaurants and help keep them in business during the shut down. To date, Brooklyn for Life has purchased over 170,000 meals from these restaurants and provided them to Brooklyn's health care workers and first responders. Brooklyn for Life is also providing support to One Community to deliver grocery baskets to low income families in Brooklyn's public housing and is working on a new dietary health initiative in Brooklyn's public housing communities.

More information about Brooklyn for Life can be found on at brooklynforlife.org, where donations can also be made.

