Union Hall Has Announced Its Upcoming Schedule

Union Hall has released its upcoming schedule. See below for details! For tickets visit https://www.unionhallny.com/

PUKE FEST WITH RACHEL AND MOSS



Rachel Sennott, Moss Perricone, Ismael Loufti, Ziwe Fumudoh, Petey DeAbreau, Erin Dugan

Fri · January 17, 2020

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10:00 PM

$10.00 - $12.00 / Ages 21+

THE STORY COLLIDER: THE POWER OF SCIENCE!

PUKE FEST is a stand-up show drinking game that Rachel Sennott and Moss Perricone started in a basement three years ago. Before each comic, Moss and Rachel will say a thing that the comic typically does. When they do that thing, everyone drinks.



Nisse Greenberg, Erin Barker, Michelle Tong, Victoria Ruiz, Anders Lee

Wed · January 22, 2020

Doors: 7:00 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$15.00 / Ages 21+

Presented by City Farm Presents Brooklyn Podcast Festival

The Story Collider presents true, personal stories about science. Our podcast features stories from scientists and non-scientists alike on the ways in which science has effected their lives. Join us this January as we present five of our most celebrated stories from the New York area. They range from hilarious to heartbreaking, from awe-inspiring to intimate, and all are deeply human.

Michelle Tong is a writer and medical student from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Her poems are published or forthcoming in the Margins, Glass, and JAMA, among other journals, and she reads for the Bellevue Literary Review. Last summer, she won first prize in the Michael E. DeBakey Medical Student Poetry Awards and received a fellowship from Brooklyn Poets. She teaches poetry at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and lives in East Harlem.

Dr. Victoria Ruiz is an Assistant Professor and Adjunct Assistant Professor of Medicine at NYU Langone medical center. She obtained her PhD in Pathobiology from Brown University, and she completed her postdoctoral work at New York University Langone Medical Center. Her primary research focuses on the effects of environmental perturbations of microbial communities on host immunity and physiology. In addition to research, she is passionate about increasing equity and inclusion in STEM and developing new and innovative pedagogical strategies to improve learning outcome for undergraduate students interested in pursuing STEM fields.

Anders Lee is a Brooklyn based comedian, writer and podcaster. He has performed standup at venues and festivals in New York and all around the country, including the Laughing Devil Festival, North Carolina Comedy Arts Fest and Charm City Comedy Festival. Most recently, he traveled to Scotland for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with his solo show 'Dummy', an hour long comedy about the Autistic spectrum, where it received two four-star reviews. 'Dummy' will be returning to Edinburgh in August.

CLASSIC BLACK DUDE LIVE!

Anders co-hosts the comedy/politics podcast Pod Damn America, which releases two episodes a week. He is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and co-producer of Paid Protest, a monthly comedy fundraiser for NYC-DSA. You can find his writings about what it means to be "autistic" on the website Mad in America.



Clark Jones, The Lucas Brothers, Larry Owens, Paris Sashay, Josh Johnson

Wed · January 22, 2020

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10:00 PM

$10.00 / Ages 21+

Presented by City Farm Presents Brooklyn Podcast Festival

Clark Jones chats with some funny, interesting, and very happy to be there guests.

THE UNOFFICIAL EXPERT LIVE!

Classic Black podcast mixes the many different worlds Clark Jones , a self-proclaimed Black man, who has attended Morehouse College, been a southside of Chicago Cubs fan, and dates some of everybody. He's classic.



Marie Faustin, Sydnee Washington, Paris Sashay, Stavros Halkias

Sat · January 25, 2020

Doors: 7:30 PM / Show: 8:00 PM

$10.00 - $15.00 / Ages 21+

Presented by City Farm Presents Brooklyn Podcast Festival

REPLY GUYS LIVE!

You think you know-it-all but you have no idea. Join Marie Faustin and Sydnee Washington as they sit down with comedians and people of the culture to talk about their unique fields of expertise, including sex toys, Christian rappers, momma's boys, daddy issues, caucasian bops, Brazilian butt waxes, and more. A live recording of the hit Forever Dog podcast.



Julia Claire, Kate Willett, Katie Halper, Mohaned Elshieky

Sat · January 25, 2020

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10:00 PM

$10.00 - $12.00 / Ages 21+

Presented by City Farm Presents Brooklyn Podcast Festival

THE SOPRANOS: THE MUSICAL

Reply Guys is a feminist political comedy podcast brought to you by Julia Claire and Kate Willett, two nice ladies doing socialism.



Mary Houlihan, Nick Naney, Bardia Salimi, Tommy McNamara, Betsy Kenney

Mon · January 27, 2020

Doors: 7:30 PM / Show: 8:00 PM

$10.00 / Ages 21+

STEVIE

Mary Houlihan & Nick Naney present a special lost episode of the HBO classic show The Sopranos put on by a local high school's Drama Department Featuring Bardia Salimi, Tommy McNamara, Betsy Kenney & other surprise guests!



Drew Anderson, Sam Taggart, Marcia Belsky

Tue · January 28, 2020

Doors: 7:30 PM / Show: 8:00 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+

WE LOVE YOU: A FUCKING POSITIVE COMEDY SHOW

Drew Anderson, Sam Taggart and Marcia Belsky are moving their infamous stand up show STEVIE from Bushwick to Union Hall! Join them as they showcase some of their favorite comedians and performers each month. Come or be hexed.



Amanda Giobbi, Ariel Gitlin, Natasha Vaynblat, Alise Morales, Michael Hartney, John Trowbridge

Fri · January 31, 2020

Doors: 7:00 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+

Amanda Giobbi and Ariel Gitlin love you. We may not have met you but we love you. We love you for being bad at puzzles, for being lactose intolerant, and for pretending you don't like Game of Thrones because you actually just don't understand what's going on.

THE HARDBODY KARATE VARIETY SHOW

Please join Ariel and Amanda as they welcome some people they love to do some comedy that they will love and that they think you'll love too.



Pete DeAbreu, David Rey Martinez, Rebecca Vigil

Sat ·February 1, 2020

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10:00 PM

$10.00 / Ages 21+

Petey DeAbreu is back with his very own Bronx version of a variety show. Just picture Mr. Rogers meets Peewees playhouse but on the 6 train.

From the guy who brought you shows such as A Deadass Half, POVerty and Domesticated N-Word. Petey DeAbreu is back with his very own Bronx version of a variety show. Just picture Mr. Rogers meets Peewees playhouse but on the 6 train. If you know Petey you're not gonna want to miss this one!

DECOLONIZE YOUR MIND

Also accompanying Petey will be the 3 Piece & A Biscuit band. Get your tickets now!



Karen Chee, Larry Owens

Wed ·February 5, 2020

Doors: 7:30 PM / Show: 8:00 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+

TICKETS

WHIPLASH

Decolonize Your Mind is the comedy variety show of your dreams! Come and laugh as everyone's favorites, Karen Chee & Larry Owens , hosts some of New York's funniest comedians...just for YOU!



Fri · February 7, 2020

Doors: 7:00 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / 21+

Whiplash is a standup show that is a NY comedy institution. Whiplash will present the best comics from across the country and abroad.

MEG STALTER AND HER BRATS!

After 9+ years at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre Whiplash is excited to make Union Hall its new home.



Thu · February 13, 2020

Doors: 7:30 PM / Show: 8:00 PM

$12.00 / Ages 21+

Tickets on sale Fri January 10 at 12PM EST

Meg Stalter and Her Brats is a show you gotta see to believe!! Every month Meg will do 367 minutes of new material (kidding!) while introducing you to some of New York's best comedians (only like two though the show is mostly her.) EVERYONE is talking about Meg Stalter and Her Brats and you will be too!!

Who is Meg Stalter? Well she's an exquisite painter, an incredible host, she can balance an apple on her head and won't let you forget it, tight waist, fat ass, everyone wants to be her and be WITH her, incredible singer, tasteful dancer, can hardly walk, bad at spelling good. Meg manages to be both Alice and the Mad Hatter all in one what could be more enchanting than that?

RANDY FELTFACE

What is a Brat? A misbehaving bad but curious child who wants to get their way but never will! Meg loves her little Brat's but that doesn't mean she's not mad at them all the time!



Sun · February 16, 2020

Doors: 4:30 PM / Show: 5:00 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+

TICKETS

Randy Feltface has spent fifteen years on an ill-conceived global pilgrimage of self-discovery. Join him for his Union Hall debut as he reports back with the kind of amusing anecdotes and biting observations that have earned him the title of World's Most Entertaining Non-Human Comedian.

THE HARD TIMES LIVE

*First show sold out, second show added!!*



Bill Conway, Dave Ross, Anya Volz, Jeremy Kaplowitz

Wed · April 15, 2020

Doors: 7:00 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$18.00 - $20.00 / Ages 21+

TICKETS

The Hard Times Live is the definitive comedy showcase for punks, misfits, and bitter ex-hardcore kids pushed into early mosh retirement. For the first time ever this show featuring stand-up comedians, characters, a/v presentations, and true behind the scenes stories is leaving Los Angeles to invade the East Coast. Hosted by The Hard Times co-founder and head writer Bill Conway and featuring stand-up comedian Dave Ross in the headlining spot, The Hard Times Live is the only comedy show that encourages stage dives and counts as "supporting your local scene."

Dave Ross is dumb. He makes dumb comedy about his emotions. His comedy is so dumb that it is sometimes called "smart", and it is so emotional that it is sometimes called "brave".

You might have seen Dave on The Late Late Show with James Corden . Or on Corporate. Or on This is Not Happening, Drunk History or WTF with Marc Maron. He's made some shorts and sketches for Comedy Central and IFC. He's a Moth Grand Slam winner. He tours like crazy and has found himself on Vans Warped Tour, Fest, SXSW, Just For Laughs Montreal, The Moth Ball and so much more. His podcasts Terrified (on Nerdist) and Suicide Buddies (on Starburns Audio) have both garnered hefty cult followings, and you also might know him as co-host of Nerdist's Sex Nerd Sandra Podcast for a time.

At the current moment, Dave lives in beautiful Glendale, California with his very old cat. His first album The Only Man Who Has Ever Had Sex is out now on Aspecialthing Records and Little Dipper. Parental advisory he talks about cum a lot lol





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You