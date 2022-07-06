Ukrainian Teens to Join US Premiere of MOM ON SKYPE at Irondale

Irondale has invited nine teens from Ukraine's The School of Open-Minded Kids Studio Theater, located in Lviv, to present the United States premiere of Mom on Skype, August 13-14. Previously directed by an active-duty Ukrainian solider, Oleg Onechchak and performed in a warehouse-turned-bomb-shelter in Lviv in April, the play features a range of stories about family separation as told from the perspective of children.

The piece, Mama Po Skaipu, written collaboratively by a dozen Ukrainian writers, was performed by a cast of nine children, ages 10-14 while bombs fell around them. Sheltering in a warehouse in fear for their safety, the performance still remains one of the few cultural events the metropolis has seen since the war broke out on February 24, 2022. Offering both performers and audiences a temporary moment of happiness and hope, the one-hour show that made headlines despite its many risks, closes with a patriotic song performed by Onechchak's 12-year-old daughter, Hanna. Next month, the teen ensemble will travel to Brooklyn via Poland, and will have the opportunity to safely rehearse and perform the work for American audiences and spend time working alongside both the Irondale Ensemble and the Irondale Young Company. The piece will be performed in Ukrainian with English subtitles.

"When I read about this incredible performance in The New York Times in April, I felt inspired that once again, theater was bringing hope and a needed kindness to the world," explains Terry Greiss, Irondale's Executive Director. "The next day we tracked down Oleg on social media and sent him a note of admiration. After lots of conversation and planning, we are so humbled and excited to bring this project to Brooklyn. We are honored to give these teens a theater, an audience, and an opportunity here in our space to continue to use their voices to raise awareness and call for peace."

"We have spent the last forty years making theater that looks at, and urges discussion about the injustices of the world," adds Jim Niesen, the company's Artistic Director. "The power and importance of this project prevailed in spite of the grave injustices happening in Lviv and all over Ukraine. Let this trip be a needed respite and a mark of solidarity for all of us."

"The teenagers started to prepare for the play in January. It was originally about the topic of social orphanhood as a consequence of labor migration and more broadly, the communication gap between parents and children," explains director Oleg Oneshchak. "Now under the Russian military aggression, the play has taken on completely different meanings, and the separation they face now is a result of new circumstances. Our children realize our path to peace lies through victory and they are a part of helping our army make our sky safe again."

While visiting the United States, Irondale will also host the teens to experience the cultural riches of the city. The ensemble has also been invited to a theater sleep away camp in Ivortyon, Connecticut, courtesy of Young at Arts and Sing For Hope.

Irondale continues to raise funds to support the cost to transport and house the ensemble and their chaperones. To donate, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2184378®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Firondale.org%2Fshow-mom-on-skype%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Mom on Skype will be performed August 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m.

The cast and creative team will host a Q+A discussion following the performance. Tickets will be on sale later this month.