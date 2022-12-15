The Parsnip Ship Announces Live Recording Of SEA LONGING By Nina Ki

The Parsnip Ship announces a free in-person podcast recording of Sea Longing by Nina Ki. The event will be held Monday, December 19th 2022 at The Mark O'Donnell Theater in Downtown Brooklyn (160 Schermerhorn St.) at 8pm.

Directed by Cara Hinh, the play will feature cast members Jully Lee, Phoenix Ra, Brittany Anikka Liu, Estelle Lee, Sarah Shin, and Teresa Langford. Throughout the duration of the recording, music will be performed by musician Will Bug.

Guests can also look forward to a live interview between host Iyvon E. and playwright. Sea Longing is a Radio Roots Writers' Group commissioned play and features live foley from Tori Ashley Matos.

SEA LONGING by Nina Ki

A young Korean American girl struggles to grow up without her mother, who has been deported. A sea lion pup is forced to take on the duties of an adult sea lion, when his mother and he are affected by climate change. A play that examines loss, healing, and the connection between all living things.

Nina Ki is a Queerean (Queer + Korean) American playwright. Xe graduated from NYU Tisch with a BFA in Dramatic Writing, and xer plays have been read, recorded, and presented nationwide, including with Via Brooklyn, Yale Summer Cabaret, Queens Theatre, and The Parsnip Ship. Xe was also a member of The Parsnip Ship's Radio Roots Writer's Group. Xer play Moon Bear was given special consideration for the Relentless Award, and xer play Taemong (Birth Dream) was a finalist for the Van Lier Fellowship. Xe was also an inaugural member of The Parsnip Ship's Radio Roots Writer's Group. To contact xer or learn more about xer work, please visit xer website at www.nina-ki.com.

The Parsnip Ship created the Radio Roots Writers' Group in 2019 to support dynamic playwrights interested in re-engaging with playwriting through audio-focused storytelling. Nina Ki's SEA LONGING is the first presentation of work from the inaugural cohort, delayed by the pandemic. The live recording of this play will feature sound design in collaboration with a Foley Artist to create every sound live.

Link to RSVP: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2215118®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fthe-parsnip-ship-presents-sea-longing-by-nina-ki-tickets-432828490667%3Faff%3Derelexpmlt?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Mark O'Donnell Theater at the Entertainment Community Fund Arts Center

160 Schermerhorn St, Downtown Brooklyn

Monday, December 19th, 2022 @ 8:00pm

The Parsnip Ship is a play development company that amplifies bold stories and storytellers. Their theatrical experiences are eclectic, intentional and personal. The Parsnip Ship serves writers and the artistic community by producing and promoting transformative, accessible work created by marginalized voices. Their podcast episodes are recorded in front of a live audience every month at the Mark O'Donnell Theater at the Entertainment Community Fund Arts Center in Brooklyn and co-produced by Business Lunch Productions. The Parsnip Ship is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Broadway Podcast Network, and Stitcher.