The Neighbors Announce Fifth Anniversary Relaunch

What Will the Neighbors Say? has officially announced their relaunch, marking their fifth anniversary, their return to in-person programming and a dynamic and exciting new visual identity. Developed by Co-Artistic Directors Ana Cristina Da Silva, James Clements and Sam Hood Adrain over the past year, this relaunch starts a new chapter for the Neighbors, and represents their continued commitment to their mission: provoking questions through untold stories.

The Neighbors worked with Greg Taubman and Chie Morita of FORGE NYC, a boutique arts consultancy that helped them build out an ambitious five-year plan, refine their mission, vision and values and increase both capacity and infrastructure. They then worked with Vlad Nabat and Gerardo Hernández of Literally Design on a fresh and evocative new logo, brand identity and outreach strategy, allowing them to open the Neighborhood to communities they have not yet reached. Resident Artist Pablo Calderón-Santiago photographed Da Silva, Clements and Hood Adrain at Suite Space in Brooklyn for the images that accompany this relaunch, which was coordinated with the help of Madeleine Robertson, who acted as Design Consultant. Web designer Cameron J. Marcotte was commissioned to create a vibrant new virtual gathering space for the Neighborhood, representing the energy and passion of the leadership team in the digital arena. The new Board of Directors (Jillian Carucci, Naina Sethi and Jill Karole) also gave enthusiastic input into the process, along with other frequent collaborators and treasured colleagues of What Will the Neighbors Say?

Proudly sharing their Core Values of Neighborhood, Representation, Innovation and Immediacy, the Neighbors will celebrate this relaunch, and the beginning of their sixth season, with a party at Any Thing Bar, 453 Rogers Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11225 from 6pm-8pm on Saturday September 25th. A full season announcement for 2021-22 will follow in the coming weeks, including a major artistic residency in Brooklyn, new work development, community programming and educational projects.

"It's hard for us to believe that it's already been five years, and we wanted to take the opportunity to refine, refocus and recommit to both our mission and the folks that we are proud to serve," noted Clements. "We are thrilled and moved to announce this relaunch." "We have achieved a lot in these first years, and are looking ahead with ambition, focus and dedication to the next five and beyond, a commitment that this relaunch represents," added Da Silva. "We can't wait to see what the future brings for us and our community." "To everyone who has been part of our journey over these five years, we salute you and thank you beyond words for your belief and support," stated Hood Adrain. "And for all those that are still to join us: we can't wait to welcome you to the Neighborhood!"

What Will the Neighbors Say? is an investigative theatre company that provokes questions through untold stories. Led by a collaborative cohort of International Artists, the Neighbors present overlooked social, cultural and historical narratives that challenge the audience to reflect on the current moment. Through a combination of original plays, arts education workshops and dynamic community gatherings, the troupe incites rowdy and rigorous debate at the theatre and throughout the Neighborhood.

www.wwtns.org