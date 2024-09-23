The Love Show NYC Opens The Hidden Jewel Box Theater With THE BRIDE: A KILL BILL BALLET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Love Show NYC's iconic tribute to "Kill Bill", "The Bride" returns with a vengeance, tearing into the Theater District with grit, wit, sex, and action that won't quit.

From director/choreographer Angela Harriell and her prolific dance theater company, The Love Show NYC, comes an homage to Quentin Tarantino's classic film cycle about revenge, honor, and redemption. A cult classic reimagined through evocative dance and live song, "The Bride: A Kill Bill Ballet" is a wildly entertaining ride. It's sexy, wacky, beautiful, and weird.

Directed and choreographed by Angela Harriell, with additional choreography by The Love Show dancers. Sword fight choreography by Nobuya Nagahama. Light and sound tech by Justin Henry. Written by Angela Harriell, David F. Slone and the dancers.

The Hidden Jewel Box Theater is located in the Theater District in midtown Manhattan. Exact location will be emailed upon ticket purchase. Ticket purchase includes 2 refreshments. Show is ages 21+. More details will be emailed upon ticket purchase. Doors at 7:00pm. There will be occasional strobe lighting.

The Love Show

The Love Show is a theatrical dance company that combines multiple dance styles, comedy, drama and theater into creative performances all over the US and beyond. The Love Show's mission is to connect both on an intimate and universal level, and to spread the message of love. An active presence on the New York art scene, The Love Show has had 3 long term residencies with Chashama, and created 5 original full length productions, one of which they toured in Tokyo, and one in Mexico. The Love Show has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The Guardian, The New York Post, PAPER Magazine, TONY, and The New York Times. The Love Show's client list includes Vogue Magazine, Virgin Voyages, Shop the Scenes, Love Shack Fancy, TNT Drama, Perrier, and Dom Perignon. The Love Show's work has been seen at The Brooklyn Museum, The Museum Natural History, The National Museum of American History, The Museum of American Finance, Hanover Live Casino, L'Auberge Casino, The Plaza, The Weylin, various nightclubs and restaurants around NYC and US. The Love Show was featured in TDF's "Meet The Dance Company", and toured Egypt, Japan, Italy, and Mexico. The Love Show has performed with The Public Theater in "Twelfth Night" at the Delacorte Theater, danced in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, shot an award-winning film in Rome, and created exclusive choreographed content for TNT Drama's season premiere party.

