The Heights Players To Present THE STINKY CHEESE MAN AND OTHER FAIRLY STUPID TALES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



PERFORMANCE DATE: Saturday, March 22 - Shows at 12:00 PM & 2:00 PM

"They were lonely, so the little old lady decided to make a man out of stinky cheese." So begins the adventure of The Stinky Cheese Man, a hilarious twist on the classic Gingerbread Man tale with one major difference - he's so stinky that no one wants to chase him, let alone eat him!

Join us for "The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales," adapted for the stage by John Glore from the award-winning book by Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith. This production, directed by Matthew Turkle, brings to life a collection of fractured fairy tales that turn traditional stories upside down with wit and whimsy.

From "Cinderummpelstiltskin" to "Little Red Running Shorts," these unique, hilarious retellings poke fun at classic stories and characters, delighting audiences of all ages with their irreverent humor and clever twists.

The cast features Alyson Ryan Kogan (Chicken Licken, Princess #1, Little Red Running Shorts, Rabbit, Cow #1), Tabatha Ford (Red Hen, Goosey Loosey, Queen, Stepmother, Little Old Lady), Ran Isner (Jack, Tortoise), Izzy Michaels (Foxy Loxy, Ugly Duck, Wolf, Giant, Stepsister #2, Fox), Hannah Weaver (Ducky Lucky, Princess #2, Cinderella, Cow #2), Cynthia Johnson (Surgeon General, King, Frog, Rumplestiltskin, Little Old Man), and Tyler White (Cocky Locky, Prince, Stepsister #1, Owl, Stinky Cheese Man). It is directed by Matthew Turkle, with Stage Management by Amanda Briskin-Wallace, and accompaniment by Jessica Dankowitz on guitar.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience the zany world of The Stinky Cheese Man and his oddball friends. Perfect for families and fairy tale enthusiasts with a sense of humor!

Performances are on Saturday, March 22nd at 12:00 PM & 2:00 PM. Tickets are $10 and available online or at the box office. For more information, visit www.heightsplayers.org or call (718) 237-2752.

Founded in 1956, The Heights Players is one of Brooklyn's oldest continuously operating community theaters, dedicated to presenting diverse, high-quality theatrical productions for the Brooklyn community and beyond.

Comments