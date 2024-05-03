The Comedy Lottery to Take Place Every Monday At Flop House Comedy Club

Performers will be scored by a panel of judges including Demetrius Fields (TikTok), Austin Locke (Comedy Central) and a guest host.
Each week, amateur comedians enter $1 for a chance to win the comedy lottery jackpot. 15 names are drawn at random to perform 3 minutes of standup comedy. Performers will be scored by a panel of judges including Demetrius Fields (TikTok), Austin Locke (Comedy Central) and a guest host. The winner takes home all the sign ups and half of the ticket sales.
Across the last 14 episodes they have given away more than $3,000 with the largest jackpot to date last week at $511. The show is live streamed and available for listening as a podcast.
Previous Guest Hosts have included Che Durena, Vannessa Jackson, Alex Babbitt, Talent Harris Jr, Sienna Hubert Ross, Lucas Zelnick and Matthew Broussard. You never know who you might see! Every Monday at 8pm at Flop House Comedy Club in Brooklyn!
Tickets: https://www.flophousecomedy.com/
