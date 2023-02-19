THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST Announces Venue, Cast, and Creative Team

The cast and creative team for the upcoming workshop production of "The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost," a new play by Ana Cristian Da Silva, have been announced. This production is a unique blend of drama, poetry, and puppetry and promises to be a thought-provoking and entertaining experience for audiences. Get your tickets here!

The play will be performed at Triskelion Arts (106 Calyer Street, Brooklyn, NY) on March 10th and 11th at 7:30 pm and March 12th at 3:30 pm. The cast features a talented ensemble, including Valeria Aceves (Angie 1), Al Groppi (Birdie), Jesse B Koehler (Daniel), Francis MacCal (Trent, Jacob, Nathan), Claudia Ramos (Fulvia), Bryant Jager (Ivan, Dr. Roberts), and Ana Cristina Da Silva herself (Angie 2). Da Silva helms the creative process and is thrilled to work alongside Madeline Wall as Co-Director. The production is delighted to have returning collaborator Lauren Kiele DeLeon as the Intimacy Director, Mackian Bauman as the Movement Director, Kendall Perry as the Music Director, and a talented design team including Lauren Barber (Set Designer), Elizabeth M. Stewart (Lighting Designer), Madeline Wall (Costume Designer) and Matt Sorensen (Puppet Designer). Rounding out our production team, we have Sarah Jones (Stage Manager), Chloe Morrell (Production Manager), and Madeleine Robertson (Graphic Designer).

"The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost" is a drama told through poetry and puppetry following the inner life of a woman, Angie. A chicken puppet, Birdie, personifies this inner life. After a sexual encounter with a man, one where the participants' actions are questionable and difficult to judge, the relationship between animal and human quickly morphs when Birdie gains the ability to speak. Together, Angie and Birdie are forced to look at the encounter and journey into Angie's past to discover how they can exist in the present. This psychological drama begs the question: what does consent look like? "I May Destroy You" meets "Hand to God" meets "How I Learned to Drive."

The workshop production of "The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost" is supported by the Brooklyn Arts Council and A.R.T./NY, and tickets are on sale now. This production is not to be missed and is sure to be a standout performance in the Brooklyn theater scene.

Triskelion Arts, lovingly referred to as Trisk, is a nonprofit organization and live performance venue. They act as an incubator for NYC-based dance and movement artists offering high-quality, sustainable opportunities to create and present work. They partner with artists to create trailblazing work that broadens the cultural dialogue and elevates the community's voice and perspectives. They present artists practicing, crafting, mining, experimenting, speaking up, and speaking out.

Ana Cristian Da Silva is a playwright, actor, director, and producer. She is thrilled to bring this unique and powerful production to life and is looking forward to sharing it with audiences. Don't miss your chance to see "The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost" at Triskelion Arts (106 Calyer Street, Brooklyn, NY) on March 10th and 11th at 7:30 pm and March 12th at 3:30 pm. Get your tickets here!