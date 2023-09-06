Syrian-American Singer/Songwriter Eden Zane Opens New Arab Arts Series In Brooklyn, September 15

Funoon is a new performing arts presenter based in Brooklyn specializing in Arab arts exchange in NYC and beyond.

Sep. 06, 2023

Syrian-American singer/songwriter Eden Zane opens New Arab Arts Series in Brooklyn, September 15th at 100 Sutton St, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA. Doors open at 7:00pm.

Funoon is a new performing arts presenter based in Brooklyn specializing in Arab arts exchange in NYC and beyond. The organization will launch its first series of events with a live performance from Syrian-American singer/songwriter Eden Zane and his band. Eden has garnered critical acclaim for his appearance at NYC's globalFEST, and praise for his baritone, which The New York Times said "conveys romance, elegance, and gusto".

Eden Zane is distinguished for his velvety, ornamented vocals and superb delivery of timeless songs by Abdul Halim Hafiz. Inspired by Eastern & Western influences, his own original songs are a hauntingly delicate fusion of the two. Eden's LP Shamsak is an ethereal baroque and electronic ballad that intensifies his disarming, lush vocals. His call-to-prayer rendition is an iconic feature in the hit Hulu TV series Ramy.

This show will feature his eclectic repertoire of originals, Arabic classics, and unplugged Arabic pop songs. His band features Gabriel Lavin (oud, guitar), alber baseel (percussion), Umut Yasmut (qanoon), Bashar Farran (bass), Insia Malik (violin) and Thamer Alfarah (ney). Prepare to be tranced, energized, and inspired.

Located in Brooklyn's popular Greenpoint neighborhood -- just a 10 min walk from the subway -- Funoon provides a spacious and warm setting that includes professional sound and lighting, a full bar, and hot Shawerma made on-site with delicious vegetarian Mezher by Duzan NYC.




