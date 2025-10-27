Sydney Kane Returns With WIFE MATERIAL At Littlefield

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NYC-based actor and comedian Sydney Kane will return to the stage this winter with encore performances of her sold-out solo show Wife Material at Littlefield in Brooklyn on December 1 and 2 at 8 p.m.

In Wife Material, Kane mines heartbreak for comedy gold. After being dumped for not being “wife material,” she signs up for a clinical drug trial for a magical pill promising to transform her into the perfect partner—only to find herself inside a musical sitcom of her own love life. What follows is a fast-paced, song-filled journey through the highs and lows of romance, self-doubt, and the absurd expectations placed on women to be “the one.” With original songs, physical comedy, and fearless honesty, Kane delivers a hilarious and relatable look at dating in the modern age.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Wife Material plays December 1 and 2 at Littlefield (635 Sackett Street, Brooklyn, NY). Tickets Here: December 1 - December 2.