Steps On Broadway Takes Over W. 74th St For An Anniversary Celebration

On Sunday, June 1, 2025, Steps on Broadway will mark its 45th anniversary with Steps on Broadway Day—a celebratory afternoon filled with dance, music, and community spirit. From 1:00–4:00 PM, one block of West 74th Street between Broadway and West End Avenue will be closed to traffic and transformed into an open-air stage for this milestone event, which is free and open to the public.

Founded in 1979 by Carol Paumgarten and Patrice Soriero, Steps on Broadway has grown into one of the most respected and influential dance training centers in the world—and a cornerstone of New York City's performing arts community. From toddlers discovering movement for the first time to professionals taking class between performances, Steps nurtures dancers of all ages and backgrounds. With daily classes in a wide range of styles and a faculty made up of celebrated artists from the concert stage, Broadway, and the commercial world, Steps is where careers begin, artistry deepens, and community thrives.

Throughout the afternoon, passersby can enjoy live dance performances from the Steps Academy and Conservatory, with special appearances by members of Steps' renowned faculty. The celebration also includes live music, DJ sets, raffle prizes, temporary tattoos, selfie booths, and other interactive activities for all ages. One of the day's most anticipated moments will be the unveiling of Steps' brand-new banner, installed just days prior and marking the next chapter in the studio's storied history.

“For 45 years, Steps on Broadway has been more than just a studio, it's been a second home to dancers from across the city and around the globe,” notes Executive Director Joe Lanteri. “This celebration is our way of sharing dance with our neighbors and honoring the community that has supported us every step of the way. It's also a reminder of the lasting imprint Steps has made on the Upper West Side, as a respected dance destination and landmark in NYC.”

