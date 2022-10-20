Stephanie Mills Headlines Brooklyn Tech Centennial Gala, November 19

Stephanie Mills, Grammy Award-winning singer and star of Broadway's "The Wiz," will be spotlighted among other Brooklyn-based performers and hosts for Brooklyn Technical High School's Centennial Gala Celebration. Leonard S. Riggio, founder of Barnes & Nobles, serves as Centennial Commissioner.

The gala will be held at The Glasshouse, 660 12th Avenue, Manhattan, on November 19. The cocktail reception is at 6 pm; awards, music and dinner begin at 7 pm, with after-party dancing to immediately follow. The Centennial Gala will pay tribute to and celebrate 100 years of Brooklyn Tech being a leader in education in New York City and the nation.

Riggio is a Brooklyn Tech graduate, Class of 1958, and Denice Clarke (DC) Ware, President of the Brooklyn Tech Alumni Foundation, Class of 1983, announced that an entire evening of Brooklyn-based luminaries has been created to honor Tech's 100th anniversary.

"Bryan Bautista, Class of 2010 and finalist on 'The Voice,' will perform, and award-winning news reporter Jeanine Ramirez (Class of 1988) and acclaimed Pokémon voice actor Sarah Natochenny (Class of 2005) will serve as co-hosts. In a special moment, opera singer La Toya Lewis and composer/performer Akie Bermiss (both Class of 2001) and pop singer Cindy Hospedales (Class 2002) will perform together." While not a Brooklyn Tech graduate, Stephanie Mills is a Brooklyn-born performer who attended another nationally known Brooklyn high school, Erasmus Hall.

"As part of celebrating the historical past of Tech, a father and three sons-spanning decades of Brooklyn Tech alums-will be honored as Titans of Tech," Ware notes. "Jack Abramson (Class of 1932), Allan L. Abramson, MD (Class of 1958), David H. Abramson, MD (Class of 1961), and Richard S. Abramson (Class of 1963) are being celebrated for their exceptional contributions to our world. It's going to be an exciting evening, with more Centennial events to come."

Stephanie Mills is a Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter, as well as a Broadway performer who originated the role of Dorothy in "The Wiz." She has won multiple American Music Awards in R&B/soul and received a Drama Desk Award.

Jeanine Ramirez, award-winning journalist and five-time Emmy nominee, is a former Spectrum News/New York 1 news anchor. Sarah Natochenny is a Voice Arts Award-winning actor best known for voicing the role of Ash Ketchum and other characters on the hit animated show Pokémon. At 23, Bryan Bautista was a semi-finalist on Season 10 of "The Voice" in 2016. He continues to record and perform Latin, pop, R&B and soul music.

Titans of Tech, launched in 2016, spotlights distinguished, accomplished alumni in all fields each year. The 2022 honorees are: Jack Abramson, who was a New York garment manufacturer and a member of the U.S. Olympic Swimming Committee for 30 years; Alan L. Abramson, MD, who is a board-certified otolaryngologist in his 50th year of practice at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and a Professor at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell; David H. Abramson, MD, who is an eye surgeon specializing in eye cancer and the founding Chief of the Ophthalmic Oncology Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering, where he is a Professor of Surgery, Pediatrics and Radiation Oncology, and a Professor of Ophthalmology at Weill/Cornell Medical School; and Richard S. Abramson, who was senior vice president and senior managing director at AllianceBernstein for 37 years.

Brooklyn Tech has produced Nobel Laureates and many of the world's top scientists, diplomats, Fortune 500 executives, inventors, entrepreneurs, medical researchers, politicians, Olympic athletes, entertainment and media leaders, and international chess grandmasters. Proceeds from the Brooklyn Tech Centennial events support the Brooklyn Tech Alumni Foundation. Brooklyn Tech is considered the premier specialized high school for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). In 2021, Brooklyn Tech was ranked 22nd in the nation by U.S. News and World Report out of nearly 18,000 high schools, and ranked #2 in New York State and New York City. Funding supports the high school's continued academic excellence.

For more information, contact The Brooklyn Tech Alumni Foundation at info@bthsalum.org or the event office at BTAF100Gala@mmeventgroup.com; call 718-797-2285; or go to bthsalumnni.org.718-797-2285