Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stephanie Mills Headlines Brooklyn Tech Centennial Gala, November 19

Mills, Grammy Award-winning singer and star of Broadway's “The Wiz,” will be spotlighted among other Brooklyn-based performers and hosts.

Brooklyn News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 20, 2022  

Stephanie Mills Headlines Brooklyn Tech Centennial Gala, November 19

Stephanie Mills, Grammy Award-winning singer and star of Broadway's "The Wiz," will be spotlighted among other Brooklyn-based performers and hosts for Brooklyn Technical High School's Centennial Gala Celebration. Leonard S. Riggio, founder of Barnes & Nobles, serves as Centennial Commissioner.

The gala will be held at The Glasshouse, 660 12th Avenue, Manhattan, on November 19. The cocktail reception is at 6 pm; awards, music and dinner begin at 7 pm, with after-party dancing to immediately follow. The Centennial Gala will pay tribute to and celebrate 100 years of Brooklyn Tech being a leader in education in New York City and the nation.

Riggio is a Brooklyn Tech graduate, Class of 1958, and Denice Clarke (DC) Ware, President of the Brooklyn Tech Alumni Foundation, Class of 1983, announced that an entire evening of Brooklyn-based luminaries has been created to honor Tech's 100th anniversary.

"Bryan Bautista, Class of 2010 and finalist on 'The Voice,' will perform, and award-winning news reporter Jeanine Ramirez (Class of 1988) and acclaimed Pokémon voice actor Sarah Natochenny (Class of 2005) will serve as co-hosts. In a special moment, opera singer La Toya Lewis and composer/performer Akie Bermiss (both Class of 2001) and pop singer Cindy Hospedales (Class 2002) will perform together." While not a Brooklyn Tech graduate, Stephanie Mills is a Brooklyn-born performer who attended another nationally known Brooklyn high school, Erasmus Hall.

"As part of celebrating the historical past of Tech, a father and three sons-spanning decades of Brooklyn Tech alums-will be honored as Titans of Tech," Ware notes. "Jack Abramson (Class of 1932), Allan L. Abramson, MD (Class of 1958), David H. Abramson, MD (Class of 1961), and Richard S. Abramson (Class of 1963) are being celebrated for their exceptional contributions to our world. It's going to be an exciting evening, with more Centennial events to come."

Stephanie Mills is a Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter, as well as a Broadway performer who originated the role of Dorothy in "The Wiz." She has won multiple American Music Awards in R&B/soul and received a Drama Desk Award.

Jeanine Ramirez, award-winning journalist and five-time Emmy nominee, is a former Spectrum News/New York 1 news anchor. Sarah Natochenny is a Voice Arts Award-winning actor best known for voicing the role of Ash Ketchum and other characters on the hit animated show Pokémon. At 23, Bryan Bautista was a semi-finalist on Season 10 of "The Voice" in 2016. He continues to record and perform Latin, pop, R&B and soul music.

Titans of Tech, launched in 2016, spotlights distinguished, accomplished alumni in all fields each year. The 2022 honorees are: Jack Abramson, who was a New York garment manufacturer and a member of the U.S. Olympic Swimming Committee for 30 years; Alan L. Abramson, MD, who is a board-certified otolaryngologist in his 50th year of practice at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and a Professor at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell; David H. Abramson, MD, who is an eye surgeon specializing in eye cancer and the founding Chief of the Ophthalmic Oncology Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering, where he is a Professor of Surgery, Pediatrics and Radiation Oncology, and a Professor of Ophthalmology at Weill/Cornell Medical School; and Richard S. Abramson, who was senior vice president and senior managing director at AllianceBernstein for 37 years.

Brooklyn Tech has produced Nobel Laureates and many of the world's top scientists, diplomats, Fortune 500 executives, inventors, entrepreneurs, medical researchers, politicians, Olympic athletes, entertainment and media leaders, and international chess grandmasters. Proceeds from the Brooklyn Tech Centennial events support the Brooklyn Tech Alumni Foundation. Brooklyn Tech is considered the premier specialized high school for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). In 2021, Brooklyn Tech was ranked 22nd in the nation by U.S. News and World Report out of nearly 18,000 high schools, and ranked #2 in New York State and New York City. Funding supports the high school's continued academic excellence.

For more information, contact The Brooklyn Tech Alumni Foundation at info@bthsalum.org or the event office at BTAF100Gala@mmeventgroup.com; call 718-797-2285; or go to bthsalumnni.org.718-797-2285




More Hot Stories For You


Patti LaBelle Comes to the Kings Theatre in March 2023Patti LaBelle Comes to the Kings Theatre in March 2023
October 20, 2022

Grammy award winning singer and R&B legend, Patti LaBelle will be coming to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7PM ET with special guest Will Downing.
The Neighbors Announce Team For THIRD LAW At BRIC On November 4The Neighbors Announce Team For THIRD LAW At BRIC On November 4
October 19, 2022

What Will the Neighbors Say? has announced the creative team for their upcoming BRIClab: Performing Arts residency at BRIC Arts and Media. During the residency, the team will be developing 'Third Law,' a new multi-media devised performance project.
Shirley Chisholm Award Ceremony Gives Tribute To 50th Anniversary Shirley Chisholm's Run For President Of The United StatesShirley Chisholm Award Ceremony Gives Tribute To 50th Anniversary Shirley Chisholm's Run For President Of The United States
October 19, 2022

The Shirley Chisholm Cultural Institute (SCCI) has announced the annual virtual SCCI Awards Ceremony on November 4th, 2022 at 7pm hosted by Radio Personality Angela Yee.
Wavy Award Winners Theophobia To Perform At Coney Island Sideshow This MonthWavy Award Winners Theophobia To Perform At Coney Island Sideshow This Month
October 17, 2022

New York City based new wave band Theophobia has recently garnered acclaim throughout the city after winning the Wavy Award , an award sponsored by the New York City Department of Arts and Culture. Winning Fan Favorite Music Video for their song The Loop, the glam rock/new wave hybrid duo will follow up their big win with a command performance at Coney Island Sideshow on October 28th.
The American Opera Project Presents FIRST GLIMPSE: SONGS FROM THE GREAT ROOMThe American Opera Project Presents FIRST GLIMPSE: SONGS FROM THE GREAT ROOM
October 12, 2022

The American Opera Project announces the online release of First Glimpse : Songs from the Great Room, a concert of World Premiere songs recorded in May 2022 in Brooklyn, NY.