Shriver Hall Concert Series Concludes Season With Pianist Richard Goode

Shriver Hall Concert Series (SHCS) â€” Baltimore's premier presenter of chamber music ensembles and solo recitalists â€” will wrap up its 2024-25 season with esteemed pianist Richard Goode on June 1st, 2025 at 5:30 PM at Shriver Hall.

Richard Goode has set an international standard of musicianship for decades with his "unfailingly beautiful tone, effortless technical command, interpretive insight and total emotional commitment to the music" (The Washington Post). A lauded performer of Classical and Romantic repertoire, his ninth performance with Shriver Hall Concert Series will include the vast emotional landscape of Beethoven's magnificent Diabelli Variations (Op. 120) â€“ which he took upon himself to learn during the Covid-19 lockdown â€“ as well as Six Bagatelles from the composer's 11 Bagatelles, Op. 119 and Sonata No. 30 in E major, Op. 109.

An exclusive Nonesuch recording artist, Goode has made more than two dozen recordings over the years, ranging from solo and chamber works to lieder and concertos. His 10-CD set of the complete Beethoven sonatas cycle, the first-ever by an American-born pianist, was nominated for a Grammy and has been ranked among the most distinguished recordings of this repertoire. Other recording highlights include numerous Mozart piano concerti with Orpheus Chamber Orchestra and the Beethoven piano concerti with IvÃ¡n Fischer and the Budapest Festival Orchestra.

Shriver Hall Concert Series' upcoming 60th anniversary and 2025-26 season builds on the organization's legacy of unforgettable musical experiences in the intimacy of Shriver Hall with a vibrant lineup of programs featuring enduring masterworks and fresh perspectives, from Bach to Beethoven to Billy Childs. The Subscription Series features performances by: Sphinx Virtuosi and cellist Sterling Elliott; violinist Tessa Lark, cellist Joshua Roman, and double bassist Edgar Meyer; pianist Emanuel Ax; pianist Angela Hewitt; Isidore String Quartet and pianist Jeremy Denk; soprano Golda Schultz and pianist Jonathan Ware; and cellist Steven Isserlis and pianist Connie Shih. SHCS's free Discovery Series, which spotlights emerging artists on the classical music scene, includes recitals by Abeo String Quartet, guitarist David Manzanares-Salguero (winner of the 2025 Yale Gordon Competition), and pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason. Details about SHCS' 60th anniversary season can be found at ShriverConcerts.org.

Shriver Hall Concert Series' season is made possible through generous support from the Maryland State Arts Council, Baltimore County Commission for Arts & Sciences, and Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts.

