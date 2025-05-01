Shayok Misha Chowdhury's RHEOLOGY Extends at Brooklyn Starr

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Bushwick Starr is partnering with HERE Arts Center and Ma-Yi Theater Company to present the world premiere of Rheology, written and directed by Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award winner Shayok Misha Chowdhury (Public Obscenities at Soho Rep, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and Theatre for a New Audience). Performances now play through May 17.

In Rheology, Misha joins forces with his physicist mother, Bulbul Chakraborty. Bulbul is obsessed with the mystery of sand: how it flows, like a liquid, but then jams into a solid. Misha is obsessed with his mother. But they're running out of time. In this boundary-pushing new collaboration, an artist son challenges his scientist mother to a high-stakes experiment.

Creative team: Set Design: Krit Robinson, Costume Design: Enver Chakartash, Lighting Design: Mextly Couzin and Masha Tsimring, Sound Design: Tei Blow, Video Design: Kameron Neal, Music Director and Cello: George Crotty, Stage Manager: Lisa McGinn, Dramaturg: Sarah Lunnie, Associate Director: Kedian Keohan, Associate Direction/Additional Dramaturgy: Lindsay Tanner, Associate Dramaturg: Harris Kiernan, Associate Costume Designer: Miriam Cortes, Assistant Scenic Designer: Gabby Nunez, Associate Sound Designer: Ryan Gamblin, Associate Video Designer: Hannah Tran, Props Manager: Samantha Tutasi

Line Producer: Kate Bussert

*Photos by Maria Baranova

