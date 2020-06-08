Shakespeare Sports Presents Virtual Reading of HAMLET



Shakespeare Sports, a company dedicated to presenting the works of William Shakespeare in styles similar to the performance styles of his time, in association with Jay Michaels will present Hamlet as an online reading in preparation of their production scheduled for The Clemente in NYC's Lower East Side when the curtains rise again.

This production is a fundraiser for Citizen Schools, an American nonprofit organization that partners with middle schools across the United States to expand the learning day for children in low-income communities. Its stated mission is "educating children and strengthening communities."

Noted Shakespearean director, Michael Hagins, directs the virtual presentation with a cast that includes Matt Tiemstra as Hamlet with Bradley J. Sumner, Mary Sheridan, Charlie Aleman, Stevie Roetzel, Jordyn Morgan, Tucker Dally Johnston, Gigi Principe, Aaron David Kapner, and Shakspeare Sports artistic director, Carrie Isaacman, as the Player Queen and Gravedigger.

The reading - a preview of Shakespeare Sports first contract production - scheduled for 2021 - will be Sunday, June 14, at 5:00 pm. Zoom meeting ID 351 770 4424. Contact carrie.edel@gmail.com for further information.

