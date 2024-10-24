Science In Theatre Festival to Take Place in November At Brooklyn Art Haus

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Science in Theatre Festival (SIT), a pioneering seven-day event, is scheduled to take place from November 19 to 26 at Brooklyn Art Haus (BAH).

This women-driven festival, now in its third year, brings together artists, scientists, and technologists to explore the intersection of theater and science.

"Our goal is to pioneer new storytelling methods that align theatrical forms with current scientific research, fostering engaging discussions on the ethics and real-world implications of these discoveries," said Tjaša Ferme, founder and artistic director of Transforma Theatre, the driving force behind the festival.

Each evening will feature a fully staged theatrical work, followed by engaging talkbacks, science presentations, and panels that unite the creative and scientific communities.

This year's festival will present three original one-act plays, each commissioned specifically for SIT and crafted in collaboration between a playwright and a scientist.

The program includes:

Fruiting Body by Hannah Simms, in collaboration with scientist Andrew Adamatzky, investigates mycelium computers and their innovative potential in data processing.

The Last Word by Fareeda Ahmed, inspired by Michael Levin's research on living-cell robots, explores the future applications of xenobots in drug delivery and environmental cleanup.

Receptors by Aliyah Curry, based on the work of Rose Rimler, tells the story of a young woman navigating her health through social media remedies amidst a chaotic urban landscape.

All these plays are addressing strong women characters dealing with medical issues and demystifying wellness propaganda.

"Fundamentally, a lot of the things we're dealing with are not just scientific issues; they are profound existential questions," said Michael Levin. "I think we can bring some of these ideas to an entirely different audience that we would never reach otherwise."

The post-show discussion panels will invite the audience on a journey through the ethical labyrinth of science, exploring complex ideas in a delightfully accessible manner.

About Science in Theater Festival

Now in its third year, the Science in Theatre Festival is a women-led, seven-day celebration that unites artists, scientists, and technologists. Each evening, we showcase a fully staged theatrical production, complemented by engaging talkbacks, science presentations, and panel discussions featuring both scientists and artists. The plays, created specifically for the festival, are the result of collaborative efforts between playwrights and scientists, each exploring a unique scientific concept.

