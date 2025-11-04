SWINEWOMB Comes to The Red Pavilion In December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Swinewomb, a new play by Reese Villella, will premiere at The Red Pavilion in Brooklyn on December 4, 2025. Co-directed by Jacksyn Ivy Jayne and Villella, the production combines Southern Gothic storytelling with psychosexual horror to explore faith, desire, and control. Featuring Julia Ordway, Carter Williams, Nani Lin, and Ricky Bizzaro, the play promises an unflinching look at the monstrous and divine within us all.

Set in the small, God-fearing town of Caleb’s Rest, Swinewomb follows siblings Shiloh and Ellis as they grieve their parents’ deaths—Shiloh through a spiraling affair with her teenage sweetheart, and Ellis through violent outbursts and secret visits to a banished herbalist rumored to practice witchcraft. As something dark and demonic begins to stir within Shiloh, the play blurs the line between piety and possession, exploring the seductive power of the forbidden.

Caught between purity and corruption, Shiloh begins to channel the devil’s voice to reclaim what is monstrous, profane, and undeniably human. Yet Swinewomb asks where evil truly lives—within the individual, the family, or the faith that binds them. As hysteria spreads through Caleb’s Rest, the story descends circle by circle into revelation, culminating in a harrowing truth at the bottom.

Featuring performances by Julia Ordway, Carter Williams, Nani Lin, and Ricky Bizzaro.