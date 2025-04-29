SATI: GODDESS INCARNATE Launch Party Comes to The Rat NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The creative team behind Sati: Goddess Incarnate, a new musical epic, and their non-profit producer Silambam Phoenix invites the New York theater community to a dynamic launch party and benefit performance on Wednesday, May 1, 2025, at 7:00 PM at The Rat NYC (68 Jay St Suite 117 - Storefront Brooklyn, NY 11201). The benefit is raising money for Silambam Phoenix’s August workshop of this groundbreaking new project, including an educational initiative to offer tuition-free professional development for Silambam’s dance students.

The one-night-only event will feature exclusive live performances, including selections from the show performed by Edwin Joseph (Camelot), Mariya Reza (Drunk Bollywood Live), Nina Jayashanker (The Scarlet Pimpernel) with the show’s music director Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh (We Live In Cairo) at the keys. Plus, a special Bharatanatyam dance performance by Vaibu Mohan, celebrating the classical traditions that inspire the aesthetic and cross-cultural vision of the show.

The evening will also highlight two exciting and important community organizations who closely align with the message and spirit of Sati: Goddess Incarnate. Attendees will get to learn about What Is The Power of We, a non-profit dedicated to combating gender based violence, and hear from their co-founder Anjali Mehta. We will also hear from Devi Peot, the founder of South Asians on Broadway, an essential resource connecting and uplifting South Asians from all corners of the entertainment industry.

Sati: Goddess Incarnate (book and lyrics by Vaibu Mohan, music by Zachary Catron) investigates truth and storytelling, and how they shape our reality. Inspired by ancient mythology and modern survivorship in 1980s India, Sati: Goddess Incarnate blends South Asian classical forms with visceral contemporary performance to tell a story of devotion and desperation, of reclamation and rebirth.

Tickets are $25, and all proceeds will directly support the August workshop of Sati: Goddess Incarnate, produced by non-profit Silambam Phoenix. All donations made at this event and beyond are tax deductible. Join us for an unforgettable night of art, activism, and transformation—and help bring a new musical into the world.

