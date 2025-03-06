Recent Cutbacks Reveals New Show THERE IS NO SPOON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the success of their show Hold On To Your Butts, Recent Cutbacks has announced the world premiere and preliminary casting for their new show, There Is No Spoon, a live "shot-for-shot" parody of The Matrix. The production will have a limited run (six performances only) from April 24 to May 9, 2024, at Brooklyn Art Haus in Williamsburg. Tickets are now on sale.

There is No Spoon is a thrilling, imaginative, and gloriously stupid evening delivered in Recent Cutbacks' trademark blend of high-octane physical comedy and lo-fi special effects. The show is directed by Kristin McCarthy Parker (Puffs) and developed and performed by Nick Abeel (Recent Cutbacks Co-Founder), Tia Cassmira ((beyond) Doomsday Scrolling), Duane Cooper (Solitary), and Brendan Dalton (Blue Man Group, Tambo & Bones), with additional casting to be announced. Live music and Foley is by Wesley Zurick (A Walk on the Moon) and Connor O'Sullivan (Sweetboy). Lighting design is by Lee Lillis (no no no please no god no, nevermind i'm fine) with puppet design and fabrication by Lake Simons (Have You Met Jane Goodall and Her Mother?). The show was previously developed as part of the Witches, Queers and Clowns series at HERE Arts in March 2024.

Recent Cutbacks' Hold On To Your Butts was a smash hit at last summer's Edinburgh Festival Fringe before transferring to London's Arcola Theatre in December. Called "a chaotic masterpiece" (Stage to Page) and "imaginative, slick silliness on an epic scale" (London Theatre 1), the show is currently on tour throughout the UK and will have its West End debut at the Arts Theatre in April 2025.

Recent Cutbacks is a New York-based creative ensemble founded in 2014. Their critically acclaimed work sits at the intersection of comedy and theatre. They're best known for live movie parodies that fuse humor, nostalgia, and lo-fi spectacle. Their projects invite audiences to see the world with a newfound exuberance and remind us why we fell in love with movies, theatre, and storytelling in the first place.

Director Kristin McCarthy Parker said, "We are over the moon to present There is No Spoon this Spring - our first new movie parody since KEVIN!!!!! We've already been developing how we tackle the movie's iconic special effects with actors in green screen bodysuits, and we can't wait to incorporate live music to create a more immersive audience experience."

