ROOMIES LIVE! Immersive/Interactive Comedy is Coming to Brooklyn Art Haus

By: Nov. 11, 2025
Tired of watching cheesy sitcoms alone at home? Then, come to Brooklyn Art Haus and watch cheesy sitcoms with complete strangers!

Roomies LIVE! is an immersive/interactive comedy set during the taping of a nostalgic 90s sitcom about three roommates and their wacky landlord. Here's the catch: two roommates are played by scripted actors and the third roommate is cast from the live studio audience. YOU could be the next third Roomie! And, each performance is two back to back episodes for double the laughs.

The production is written and directed by Collin Blackard. The cast features Sarah Sutliff, Thomas Burns Scully, Chris Enright.




