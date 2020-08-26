Puppetworks Reopens With LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD

LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD will be performed August 28 through September 20, 2020, at 12:30 p.m.

Puppetworks has announced the Re-Opening of its Park Slope, Brooklyn theatre with a Hand Puppet adaptation of the classic folk tale, "Little Red Riding Hood."

Adapted by Michael Thomas, with Puppets by Nicolas Coppola, the production is set in Cajun country (Louisiana) and features a Cajun musical score.



"Little Red Riding Hood," recommended for ages 3 and up, will perform on:

Wednesdays through Sundays,

August 28 through September 20, 2020, at 12:30 p.m.



AT: PUPPETWORKS - PARK SLOPE

338 Sixth Avenue (at 4th Street)

Brooklyn, New York

Admission: Children, $10.00; Adults, $11.00

For Reservations (requested):

(718) 965-3391 or www.puppetworks.org

