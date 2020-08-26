Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Puppetworks Reopens With LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD

Article Pixel

LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD will be performed August 28 through September 20, 2020, at 12:30 p.m.

Aug. 26, 2020  
Puppetworks Reopens With LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD

Puppetworks has announced the Re-Opening of its Park Slope, Brooklyn theatre with a Hand Puppet adaptation of the classic folk tale, "Little Red Riding Hood."
Adapted by Michael Thomas, with Puppets by Nicolas Coppola, the production is set in Cajun country (Louisiana) and features a Cajun musical score.


"Little Red Riding Hood," recommended for ages 3 and up, will perform on:
Wednesdays through Sundays,
August 28 through September 20, 2020, at 12:30 p.m.

AT: PUPPETWORKS - PARK SLOPE
338 Sixth Avenue (at 4th Street)
Brooklyn, New York
Admission: Children, $10.00; Adults, $11.00
For Reservations (requested):
(718) 965-3391 or www.puppetworks.org


Related Articles View More Brooklyn Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Canterbury Voices Announces Three Shows For 2020-21 Season; Brahms Requiem, Canterbury Christmas, and Of Perpetual Solace
  • Trans-Siberian Orchestra Will Not Tour This Holiday Season
  • Watch Rachel Bay Jones In Concert Tonight With Seth Rudetsky
  • Poncan Theatre Continues to Offer Free Summer Movies