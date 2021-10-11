Puppets Come Home! to Present New Show, EARTH! For Halloween

Puppets Come Home! is a series designed to celebrate Coney Island's 150-year legacy of puppetry & provide a platform for contemporary cutting-edge puppeteers. This year, they are premiering their new show EARTH! just in time for Halloween. This show will also serve as the final installment of their current series dedicated to the four classical elements. What goes up, must come down. Fantastic structures have risen and fallen back to the earth in Coney Island, while the seashore holds so many secrets buried in the sand.

The show will be presented live in person on Friday, October 29 at the legendary Sideshows by the Seashore theater at Coney Island USA, as well as be available for streaming online.

This adults-only puppet show will include various marionettes, masks, hand puppets, object theater, burlesque puppets, giant puppets, and more. Featured acts include:



Boxcutter Collective

Bruce Cannon

Chinese Theatre Works

Drama of Works

Jenny Hann

Petite Renard

Pnk Vlvt Wtch

Shredding Wench Factory

TaLent Show

Grab a shovel, and enjoy a variety of spooky puppetry dedicated to EARTH! Both in-person & livestream tickets can be purchased here.