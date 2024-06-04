Press Play: The Parsnip Podcast Experience to Present Day of Interactive Listening Experiences

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Parsnip Ship will present Press Play: The Parsnip Podcast Experience, a free in-person day of interactive listening experiences, including two live podcast recordings of radio plays and independent musicians produced with Business Lunch Productions. The event will be held Saturday, June 8th, 2024 at JACK in Brooklyn (20 Putnam Ave) beginning at 11:00 AM. The event kicks off at noon with the launch party of 12 CHAIRS by Jesse Jae Hoon, directed by Charlotte Murray, which was recorded June 2023. Following in the day's line-up are two live episode recordings for the platform's sixth season, which exclusively features plays by Queer playwrights: TRENZAS by Janelle Lawrence and directed by Jean Carlo Yunén Aróstegui at 4:00 PM; and BIRD OF PREY by Darrel Alejandro Holnes, directed by Phillip Christian Smith at 8:00 PM. Each intimate event will intentionally have limited audiences and include free food and drink for audience members who attend.

In addition to featuring new plays, Press Play will feature independent musicians paired with the plays and a playwright's interview, culminating in a uniquely curated theatrical event. This event will feature musical guests Two32 and Justice LaBrave. Casting will be announced closer to the episode's live recording date. These live audio recordings will become a part of The Parsnip Ship's catalog of recorded theatrical experiences.

Limited RSVP is now available for the episodes.

12 CHAIRS - Interactive Listening Launch Party

By Jesse Jae Hoon (He/Him/His)

Directed by Charlotte Murray

Musical Guest Mike O'Malley

Sound Design by Nina Field

Dramaturgy by Gabriella Steinberg and Al Parker

Featuring Brandon Bogle, Amanda Centeno, Arielle Gonzalez, Ben Langhorst, Angel Lin, and Frankie Placidi.

Former nobleman Ippolit Mateyevich Vorobyaninov's dreary life in the early Soviet Union is about to change forever when he discovers his spiteful mother-in-law hid the family jewels in one of their dining room chairs before the Revolution. Together with a dashing con artist, Vorobyaninov must embark on an epic quest across Russia to recover the lost riches. Based on the 1928 novel by Ilya Ilf & Evgeny Petrov, 12 Chairs is an epic adventure satire exploring glory, greed, and a country desperate for the advancement of the collective good. It is a commentary on the Soviet Union and nothing else. Yeah, nothing else. You can't prove otherwise, you haven't even seen it. Wow, maybe you should see the play before contradicting us, you ever think about that? Wow. There's always one. Do better.

RSVP for the 12 CHAIRS Interactive Listening Launch Party

TRENZAS

By Janelle Lawrence (They/Them/Theirs)

Directed by Jean Carlo Yunen A.

Musical Guest Two32

Featuring Victoria Lino, Ashley Marie Ortiz, Cindy Peralta, Kai, and Luis Vega

Assimilation can be difficult. So can growing up in an Afro-Latinx home with a mother who is holding on to her distorted nationalist Dominican past. Alisha and Carmela both have to learn to navigate their color-influenced worlds with the knowledge and outlook their mother has given them. Assimilation is based on societal influence, but what do we call the expectations passed down by our culture? And what do we do with those messages?

RSVP for TRENZAS

BIRD OF PREY

By Darrel Alejandro Holnes (He/Him/His)

Directed by Phillip Christian Smith

Musical Guest Justice LaBrave

Featuring Featuring Taylor Adam Blackman, Cole Gilder, Nathan Onaje, and Garrett Turner

Shaquille's attempt at suicide is disrupted when Jem, the ghost of a fellow soldier killed for being gay, suddenly appears and makes a proposition: Shaq must share his body with Jem's soul instead of sacrificing it to the vultures in exchange for absolution. With an impending hurricane forcing his hand, Shaquille must quickly choose between saving a fellow soldier he failed to save at war or escaping his worldly problems by starting over in the afterlife.

RSVP for BIRD OF PREY

EVENT DETAILS

JACK

20 Putnam Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Saturday, June 8th, 2024 @ 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

New Plays. New Music. This Is How We Hear Theater. www.theparsnipship.com

