Photos: The THIRD LAW Team Celebrates Opening Night At Culture Lab LIC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Saturday, May 11th What Will the Neighbors Say? (James Clements and Sam Hood Adrain, Co-Artistic Directors) premiered THIRD LAW, an interactive theatrical experience created at Culture Lab LIC (5-25 46th Ave, Queens, NY 11101). See photos from opening night.

The show is set to run through May 26. After the opening show, the cast and creative team celebrated with a reception hosted at Culture Lab LIC

THIRD LAW is an interactive theatrical experience, working to maximize audience agency and bring them into the heart of art making using technology. Through a digital game board, the audience has the unique opportunity to shape the world of the play and the characters in it, collaborating with the artists and each other to co-create a performance that can only happen live and in person. Combining high-concept art installation design with performance and gameplay, THIRD LAW brings us together in space in a visceral and dynamic way - and it’s never the same twice.

THIRD LAW is devised and performed by Shani Matoaka Bekt, Sam Hood Adrain, Megan Mariko Boggs, Pablo Calderón-Santiago, James Clements, and Melannie Vásquez Lara with director Coral Cohen. The design team includes Lighting Design by Jacqueline Scaletta, Sound and Video Design by Cosette Pin, Costumed by Elizabeth Shevelev and Set Design by Miles Giordani. THIRD LAW was developed in part during a BRIClab Residency at BRIC (Brooklyn, NY).

Tickets

Remaining performances are scheduled on Thursday, May 16 at 7pm & 8:30pm, Friday, May 17 at 7pm & 8:30pm, Saturday, May 18 at 2pm, 4pm & 9pm, Sunday, May 19 at 2pm, Thursday, May 23 at 7pm & 8:30pm, Friday, May 24 at 7pm & 8:30pm, Saturday, May 25 at 2pm, 4pm, 7pm & 9pm, and Sunday, May 26 at 2pm & 4pm. Tickets ($25 for General Admission and $50 for a Cover Your Neighbor ticket) are available for advance purchase at www.eventbrite.com. Special pricing is available through the Students, Seniors, and Sundays program. The experience runs approximately 45 minutes.

Comments