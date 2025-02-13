Photos: MACBETH IN STRIDE at Harvey Theater at the BAM Strong

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BAM in association with Philadelphia Theatre Company, Shakespeare Theatre Company and Yale Repertory Theatre will present Macbeth in Stride, written and performed by Whitney White and directed by Tyler Dobrowsky and Taibi Magar. Choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly. See photos from the production.

Running April 15—27 at Harvey Theater at the BAM Strong (651 Fulton St. Brooklyn, NY). Tickets start at $35

A dazzling theatrical event created by Obie Award-winning artist Whitney White and performed by White with an ensemble and a live band, Macbeth In Stride examines what it means to be an ambitious Black woman through the lens of one of Shakespeare’s most iconic characters.

The sensational production uses R&B, pop, rock, and gospel to trace the fatalistic arc of Lady Macbeth while lifting up contemporary Black female power, femininity, and desire.

Directed by Tyler Dobrowsky and Taibi Magar (Underground Railroad Game, Is God Is), with choreography by Raja Feather Kelly (A Strange Loop), the show brings together an exceptional ensemble cast and live band:

Whitney White is a Brooklyn-based, Obie and Lilly Award-winning director, actor, and musician. Her work has garnered critical acclaim, including What to Send Up When It Goes Down at BAM and productions at A.R.T., Playwrights Horizons, and The Movement (The New York Times Critic's Pick). White is a Rolex Arts protégé, a Susan Stroman Directing Award recipient, and an Artistic Artist at Roundabout. Her five-part musical series, Reach for It, exploring Shakespeare’s women and ambition, is currently under commission with the American Repertory Theater in Boston. White’s work draws on her deep musical discipline rooted in indie soul and rock. She holds an MFA in Acting from Brown University/Trinity Rep and a BA in Political Science with a Certificate in Musical Theatre from Northwestern University.

For tickets and more information visit, BAM.org.

Photo Credit: Lauren Miller

MACBETH IN STRIDE

MACBETH IN STRIDE

MACBETH IN STRIDE

MACBETH IN STRIDE

MACBETH IN STRIDE

MACBETH IN STRIDE

MACBETH IN STRIDE

MACBETH IN STRIDE

MACBETH IN STRIDE

MACBETH IN STRIDE

MACBETH IN STRIDE

MACBETH IN STRIDE

MACBETH IN STRIDE

MACBETH IN STRIDE

Comments