Photos: Broadway's Melissa Errico Takes the Stage At Cadogan Hall

ï»¿This pastÂ Saturday (July 12),Â Tony Award-nominated Broadway actress, singer, and acclaimed writerÂ Melissa ErricoÂ made her dazzling London concert hall debut, bringing a packedÂ Cadogan HallÂ audience to its feet with a standing ovation for her acclaimed tribute,Â Sondheim in the City Live!,Â celebrating the incomparable legacy ofÂ Stephen Sondheim. Check out photos from the show.

Joined onstage byÂ Olivier Award-winning starÂ Julian Ovenden, renowned pianistÂ Tedd Firth, and a jazz quartet from London's iconicÂ Ronnie Scottâ€™s Jazz Club, Melissa delivered a magical evening filled with glamour, romance, and the thrill of city life.

Combining sublime singing with compelling storytelling, Melissa shared deeply personal reflections inspired by her long and eloquent correspondence with Sondheim, illuminating each song with warmth, insight, and grace.Â

Photo Credit: Charlie Flint