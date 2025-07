Photos: Broadway's Melissa Errico Takes the Stage At Cadogan Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This past Saturday (July 12), Tony Award-nominated Broadway actress, singer, and acclaimed writer Melissa Errico made her dazzling London concert hall debut, bringing a packed Cadogan Hall audience to its feet with a standing ovation for her acclaimed tribute, Sondheim in the City Live!, celebrating the incomparable legacy of Stephen Sondheim. Check out photos from the show.

Joined onstage by Olivier Award-winning star Julian Ovenden, renowned pianist Tedd Firth, and a jazz quartet from London's iconic Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club, Melissa delivered a magical evening filled with glamour, romance, and the thrill of city life.

Combining sublime singing with compelling storytelling, Melissa shared deeply personal reflections inspired by her long and eloquent correspondence with Sondheim, illuminating each song with warmth, insight, and grace.

Photo Credit: Charlie Flint